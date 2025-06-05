Arsenal are the only club in contact for a star striker currently

Arsenal are reportedly the ‘only club’ to have made ‘concrete contact’ with a Bundesliga club for their striker, as contact with ‘both’ the player and the club has been revealed.

The Gunners could take the next step to success with a quality striker in their side. They finished second in the Premier League and crashed out at the semi-final stage of the Champions League.

They did that with strikers Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz injured towards the back end, so Arsenal are looking for consistency, both in performances and fitness, in the striker position.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko features high on their list. It’s been suggested recently that there’s a toss up at the Emirates between him and Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres.

They are currently out on their own in the pursuit, as journalist Philipp Hinze reports Arsenal are the ‘only club to have made concrete contact’ with Leipzig so far.

They are also the only side to have made contact with both Leipzig and Sesko himself.

Manchester United are interested in the striker – who scored 21 goals in all competitions this season – but they have not yet negotiated with the Bundesliga outfit.

Sesko is clearly a good option for Arsenal, but BBC journalist Sami Mokbel has suggested that they want to have a full understanding of deals for both Sesko and Gyokeres before making a full decision on which to get.

He wrote: ‘So in terms of Gyokeres or Sesko – my information is that the club are working towards confirming the frameworks of both deals before making a final decision on which to proceed with.

‘Sesko has near universal backing at the Emirates but, crucially, will be the more expensive deal.

‘Gyokeres’ chances of moving to Arsenal have increased since Andrea Berta’s appointment as sporting director.

‘Price is key here. Sesko ticks many boxes in terms of profile, he is younger than Gyokeres and plays in a stronger league (the Bundesliga) according to recruitment data.

‘But some of the reported figures indicate he could cost £93million. Gyokeres is more economical, but would see the club divert from their longer-term strategy given Sesko has always been a target.’

Both men were prolific scorers last season – Gyokeres more so than Sesko but at a slightly lower level – so whichever is signed will surely add goals to the Arsenal side.

But as yet, it remains to be seen who they’d prefer to land.

