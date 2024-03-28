Arsenal can only afford to drop four more points in Premier League title race, says Carragher

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal can only afford to drop four more points in the Premier League title race this season.

The Gunners take on Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday in what could prove to be a crunch clash in the race for the Premier League, while Liverpool take on Brighton at Anfield.

90 is the magic number

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brace in City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal in the same fixture last season, but Mikel Arteta’s side go into the game in a far better place, on the back of four league away wins on the trot.

But Carragher reckons Arsenal will struggle to keep pace with City and Liverpool in the final few weeks of the season, explaining that he thinks the winners will need 90 points to claim the title, meaning Arteta’s side can only afford to drop four points in their last ten games.

Asked on The Overlap how many points will be required to win the title, Carragher explained: “I actually think 90 points. I was looking at the points on the international break and what you might need to do. I think 90 points.

“That would be Liverpool dropping four points from where they are, Man City dropping four points, I actually think everyone is looking at Arsenal’s fixtures and thinking I could see Arsenal dropping more than four points with the away games they have got.

“I think winning there is not just psychological but because of the points situation, the belief of going to City and winning, you will believe you can go to Old Trafford and win, you will believe you can go to Tottenham and win, which are not easy games.”

Crouch backs Liverpool

Peter Crouch told talkSPORT this week that he believes his former team Liverpool have what it takes to go all the way this season.

He said: “I said Liverpool [would win the title] at the start of the season and I think plenty of people will say there is a bias there and they’re probably slightly right.

“But Arsenal have played themselves back into the conversation for me.

“Manchester City will obviously be favourites given the recent history and you would say it’s a two-horse race, but Arsenal have just put themselves right back in the mix now.

“The amount of games that Arsenal have played where they have just won so convincingly… if they get their injured players back then it’s definitely a three-horse race.

“But I’m going to stick with Liverpool. I still think they can do it.”

