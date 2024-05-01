According to reports, Arsenal would be ‘open’ to selling Brazil international Gabriel Jesus during this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners paid around £45m to sign Jesus from Premier League rivals Man City during the 2022 summer transfer window.

At the time, this was viewed as a coup but Jesus has been seriously impacted by injuries over the past two seasons.

Jesus has also been wasteful in front of goal as he has slipped behind summer signing Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

The 27-year-old has just 19 goals in his 66 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, while Kai Havertz has 13 goals in his 48 outings during his debut season.

Havertz has grown into this season and he produced another excellent performance in the North London derby last weekend as Arsenal won 3-2.

Arsenal are still expected to sign a new striker this summer and according to The Athletic, they ‘would be open to selling Eddie Nketiah or Jesus to facilitate that’.

‘When Jesus arrived at Arsenal in 2022, manager Mikel Arteta said he “changed our world”. But now, Arsenal’s world has changed again. ‘While Jesus is under contract until 2027, his future is not guaranteed. If an offer were to arrive for the 27-year-old Brazil international in the forthcoming transfer window, Arsenal would be prepared to listen.’

‘That would require a buyer. A prospective suitor has yet to emerge — although in visiting Saudi Arabia, sporting director Edu has begun the process of courting clubs who could help Arsenal offload players deemed dispensable. Someone of Jesus’ quality would likely have options in Europe too. ‘There remains a chance Jesus stays at Arsenal, and Arteta would not be disappointed to retain a player he loves working with. ‘Nobody at Arsenal doubts Jesus’ quality or his character. The issue then may be reliability — both in terms of his fitness, and his finishing.’

Regarding a potential replacement, a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claims Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to sign Bologna standout Joshua Zirkzee, who AC Milan and Juventus also want.

The 22-year-old has 12 goals and seven assists for the Serie A outfit this season and he is being linked with several clubs across Europe ahead of the summer.

Arsenal are described as a ‘rich and dangerous’ rival to AC Milan and Juventus. It is noted that talks are currently at an ‘initial stage’ but Zirkzee’s valuation is currently around £51m plus add-ons.