Arsenal have now ‘opened talks’ to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi as they look to get a deal over the line as soon as possible, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano has previously revealed that it is “almost guaranteed” that Arsenal will sign a new midfielder this summer with Christian Norgaard likely to leave in the summer transfer window.

It is hard to improve on a title-winning squad but Arsenal have already identified areas of weakness and are looking to improve as the summer goes on.

One player they have been linked with in recent days is Bouaddi, who impressed everyone with his brilliant performance in Morocco’s 1-1 draw against Brazil at the World Cup last week.

Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed over the weekend that Arsenal are ‘actively working’ on a deal to sign the young Lille midfielder.

Tavolieri wrote: ‘According to our information, the Gunners have been actively working on this matter for several months and have maintained regular contact with the player’s entourage since January 2025.

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‘Considered one of the brightest talents in the French league, Bouaddi is also attracting significant interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The player himself reportedly has a slight preference for the Parisian club. However, Arsenal are pursuing their offensive with determination and are using every argument they can to try and convince the young midfielder to join the Premier League.’

Transfer expert Romano confirmed on Sunday that both Arsenal and Liverpool have had “direct contacts” over a potential move for Bouaddi.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Lille knows very well that top clubs will be coming for Bouaddi, because even before the World Cup, some of the biggest clubs in the world started some conversations with his agents. I can tell you that between January and now, for sure, he’s been approached by Paris Saint-Germain.

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“Paris Saint-Germain love Bouaddi. At the moment, they are not so busy with midfielders on the market, so that’s a point. But Paris Saint-Germain absolutely love Bouaddi, and they’ve been tracking him for a long time.

“Then we have to mention also that English clubs started having conversations for Bouaddi. For example, there were direct contacts with Arsenal and direct contacts also with Liverpool, so both clubs had meetings with the agents of the player, but now shining at the World Cup, one of the best talents around in midfield.”

Arsenal want to tie up a deal for £50m plus add-ons

And now Football Insider are claiming that Arsenal have ‘opened preliminary talks’ to sign the Lille midfielder with the Gunners hoping to tie up a deal for ‘£50m plus add-ons’.

It is understood that Lille are ‘holding out for £60m’ for the 18-year-old with the Moroccan ‘keen to move to the Premier League this summer’.

Football Insider adds: ‘Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly have been pencilled in to fill three of the four central midfield slots in Arteta’s squad next season, with Bouaddi eyed as an elite fourth option, who doubles as a future star also ready to make an impact now.’

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