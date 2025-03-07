Arsenal ‘open talks’ over ‘mega-money summer deal’ with Berta a ‘huge fan’ of forward

Premier League side Arsenal have opened talks over a potential summer transfer for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, according to reports.

Arteta’s side have had a decent season in the Premier League this term with Arsenal currently sitting in second place in the table ahead of the crucial run-in.

However, it would take a monumental collapse from Premier League leaders Liverpool allow the Gunners back into the title race.

Arne Slot’s men are currently 13 points ahead of Arsenal, who have a game in hand, while the two sides still have to play each other in May.

If Arsenal finish second, as expected, then it will be the third time in a row that the Gunners will have finished as runners-up in the Premier League.

They were expected to finally attempt to get a title challenge over the line after twice running Manchester City close – but Liverpool’s brilliant season under Slot had not been factored in.

Arsenal have been struck by injuries to key forward players at the wrong time this season with Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all missing.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Neville reveals Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction as ‘crowd will be with’ Amorim’s side

👉 Isak better than Salah and Henry as Manchester City dominate list of greatest Premier League strikers

👉 Champions League prize money calculated: Liverpool and Arsenal competing for £210m jackpot

They attempted to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, after fans, pundits and club legends had urged them to sign one in previous windows, but they failed to get a deal for one over the line.

But now Football Insider claim that Arsenal ‘have turned their attention to signing Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez with incoming sporting director Andrea Berta a huge fan of the forward’.

The report in Football Insider adds:

‘Berta, who is expected to be named as Arsenal’s new sporting director, is a big admirer of Martinez, 27, having previously tried to sign him while he was in charge of recruitment at Atletico Madrid. ‘Arsenal are expected to open preliminary dialogue as they lay the groundwork for a mega-money summer deal. ‘The Gunners have long been searching for a marquee forward signing after struggling to get over the line in the Premier League title race in the last three years.’

Arsenal looked good in midweek as they beat PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash but Jamie O’Hara thinks their run will end in the next round.

O’Hara told the Grosvenor Sport: “I think the next round will be the end of the road for Arsenal in the Champions League this year. I can’t see them getting past Real or Atletico Madrid. If they face Real Madrid, I think they’ll go out.

“While Atletico aren’t as good as Real, they’re a horrible team to play against. Arsenal will not fancy playing an in-form Diego Simeone team; Atletico would bully them physically, rile them up, sit in and make it impossible for Arsenal create anything.

“They’ve cruised through and beaten PSV, who are an average team. But in the next round, they’re up against the real ‘big dogs’ of Europe, who I just can’t see them beating. I’d be amazed if they went through to the semi-finals, especially given they’re missing some of their key players in Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz.”