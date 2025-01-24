According to reports, Arsenal are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Rosenborg starlet Sverre Nypan amid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Norway U21 international has emerged as one of the best teenage stars in Europe and has already made 60 senior appearances for boyhood club Rosenborg.

The versatile midfielder has 13 goals and eleven assists for the Norwegian outfit and his form has caught the attention of clubs across Europe.

Earlier this month, a report revealed Arsenal, Man Utd and Dortmund are among the clubs interested in the 18-year-old.

It was also noted that Arsenal’s interest is a ‘serious concern’ for Man Utd as the North London outfit are ‘more tempting’ for the teen sensation.

Now, a report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has revealed that the Gunners are ‘working on’ signing Nypan.

‘Dialogue between the clubs and with the player’s representatives is advancing, as Arsenal try to land the 18-year-old Norway youth international. ‘However, a firm decision on his future has yet to be made and no agreements are in place — meaning the situation remains open. ‘Interest has been building from a host of top teams — and competition for his signature remains — but Arsenal are now attempting to press ahead and win the race. ‘Although regarded as a great prospect for the future, Nypan would be signed with a view to joining up with the first-team squad immediately. He operates in attacking midfield, as a creative No 8 or No 10.’

Arsenal are also ‘battling’ Real Madrid for Valencia starlet Yarek Gasiorowski, as per Football Transfers.