Ornstein reveals Arsenal have ‘agreed deal’ for next exit as star takes ‘next step

Premier League champions Arsenal have agreed to terminate Reiss Nelson’s contract by mutual consent, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Gunners have already waved goodbye to Jakub Kiwior (£14.7m, Porto), Karl Hein (£2.6m, Werder Bremen), Leandro Trossard (£15.36m, Besiktas) and Christian Norgaard (£7m, Everton) so far this summer.

Arsenal have been looking to recoup some funds as they look to improve their side further ahead of making another title challenge this season.

Nelson has been on loan at Fulham and Brentford over the last couple of seasons, but failed to make a big impact at either club, and has played just once for Arsenal since the 2023/24 campaign.

Arsenal were attempting to get a fee for Nelson earlier this summer with interest from Championship side West Ham – but Ornstein has revealed that the Gunners have now made the decision to allow the 26-year-old to leave by mutual consent.

Ornstein wrote on his X account: ‘EXCL: Reiss Nelson agrees deal with Arsenal to terminate contract by mutual consent. Terms ran until June 2027+1 but 26yo winger leaves #AFC now as free agent. Interest from England & abroad – will assess options before deciding next step @TheAthleticFC.’

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Ornstein added on The Athletic: ‘Nelson is attracting interest from clubs in England and overseas but plans to thoroughly assess his options before making a decision on his future. The Athletic reported earlier this month that West Ham United and Arsenal had held talks over a deal for Nelson.’

Before he continued: ‘Although Arsenal now miss out on a transfer fee for Nelson, his exit represents a saving on the wage bill and there was an acknowledgement at the north London club that, at 26, he needs to be playing regular football.’

Petit comes up with ‘powerful’ Arsenal transfer alternative to Alvarez

Arsenal are looking to bring in Julian Alvarez or another attacker during the final week of the transfer window with Emmanuel Petit giving his approval to the signing of the Argentina and Atletico Madrid forward.

Petit told Oddschecker: “He’s a beautiful player with great movement and intelligence. He’s got speed, technique, and vision.

“He can score many goals and provide assists. I love his movement.

READ: What each Prem club must do in final week of summer transfer window…

“It’s hard sometimes to get intelligent players who understand the DNA of the team. Arsenal have a proper DNA on the pitch, and when they buy top players, they have to fit into the system.

“I think Alvarez would be perfect for Arsenal. The way he plays, the way he moves, the way he links up play, and he’s clinical when he gets to the edge of the box.”

Offering up an alternative if a deal for Alvarez isn’t possible, Petit has put Victor Osimhen’s name forward, he added: “A different player, not the same quality as Alvarez. He would bring a powerful presence up front.

“He’s fast, he’s a fighter, and he has a strong personality. “He brings something different than Alvarez.

“They are two different options, but I like them both.”

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