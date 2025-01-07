Ornstein: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘would like to sign’ £50m La Liga star in January

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed that Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams in the January transfer window.

Arsenal have had a fairly good season in the Premier League so far but have failed to match runaway leaders Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side are currently six points ahead of Arteta’s outfit with a game in hand on the Gunners and it will take a major effort in the second half of the season to overhaul the Reds.

But Arteta will no doubt do his best and he’s keen to bring in reinforcements in the winter transfer window with a winger emerging as a priority after the recent injury to Bukayo Saka.

On what positions and players Arsenal are looking at in January, The Athletic claims:

‘Understandably given the loss of Bukayo Saka to hamstring surgery, Arsenal’s efforts to strengthen are focused on wide attack. ‘Separately, Arsenal are also looking at a number of younger players who would strengthen their academy sides as well as being future prospects for the first team.’

One player they are interested in is Athletic Bilbao winger Williams and Ornstein has revealed the chances of Arteta getting his man in January.

Ornstein wrote in the same article:

‘Nico Williams has a host of suitors; Arsenal and Chelsea are high among them, while Liverpool looked into the viability of a deal last summer. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would like to sign Williams in this window but the finances involved make it highly unlikely and Williams is not agitating to leave Athletic Bilbao. ‘His release clause stands at just shy of €60million — it fluctuates with inflation — and would need to be paid in full. When the size of his salary is factored in, it becomes even more difficult. A summer transfer is more plausible.’

The report added on a potential Arsenal deal for Williams:

‘The financial aspect of such a deal is daunting. That buyout would need to be paid in full, and Williams would also expect a sizeable salary package. For Arsenal to follow through with their interest would potentially require owner intervention. ‘Alternatively, a deal might be identified which Arsenal can pursue without significant financial implications — or even long-term commitment. ‘Although Arsenal have used their Premier League quota of two loans, they are still able to loan players from abroad.’

On who Arsenal could sell in January, The Athletic continued: