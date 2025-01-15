Ornstein labels Arsenal deal for forward ‘unlikely’ as two targets are dropped

Arsenal are “unlikely” to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Gunners confirmed on Tuesday that Gabriel Jesus sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in their FA Cup penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, which will keep the Brazilian out for the rest of the season.

When asked if the injury to Jesus meant signing a new forward had moved up his list of priorities this month, Arsenal boss Arteta replied: “My answer doesn’t change

“My answer remains the same. We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad and that has been since day one.

“We would be naive not to do that because it is an opportunity, always, to evolve the team and improve the squad – and especially with the circumstances that we have. So yes, we are looking and we are trying – and let’s see what we are able to do.

“When you have to recruit a player there are three parties and you have to agree to that. And we have our limitations as well, like any other club.

“So, we can do what we can do and we plan our squad, and we have our limits to do what we want to do – and that’s it.

“The fact that I love, a lot, our players doesn’t mean that we cannot think about improving and not that we are stubborn.

“We all want the same, use every opportunity to improve the squad daily and, when the market comes in, if we can do that to make sure [we have] the best resources and the best capacity to compete in the manner that we want.”

Arsenal have been linked with a number of strikers as fans speculate who they could sign but Ornstein has ruled out a couple of possible targets.

Ornstein told NBC Sports: “If they’re going to sign someone permanently it’s going to have to be suitable from a financial perspective.

“We hear names like Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, initial inquiries tell me that that one is unlikely.

“Benjamin Sesko, another long-term target, he’s unlikely to move in the January transfer window – never say never but that’s more likely [to be] a summer departure if he leaves RB Leipzig.”

Arsenal had reportedly made a loan offer for Juventus striker Vlahovic and former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown is convinced that the Gunners will look to sign a forward before the deadline.

Brown told Football Insider: “Arsenal have been looking to sign a new striker anyway. But after that performance from Havertz I’d expect them now to really step up their efforts.

“They’ve been limited with their attacking options after picking up some pretty huge injuries, but then the players who are fit have got to step up, and they haven’t.

“I think Arteta will be very concerned about their lack of clinical finishing in front of goal.

“Hacertz in particular was very wasteful against United, and that’s nothing new for him, I know Arteta likes what he offers but they need a goalscorer.

“So, before the window closes, I’d expect them to really try to bring in a new forward. Whether they can do that or not is a different question.”