The Athletic reporter David Ornstein has revealed an update on Arsenal’s attempts to secure a key player to a new long-term contract.

Arsenal are coming off a disappointing season in 2024/25 as they finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season, while they also failed to end their trophy drought.

The Gunners were lacking in several key areas during the 2024/25 campaign and are looking to fix their issues during this summer’s transfer window.

The north London outfit have been active in the transfer market in recent weeks, with Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard their first three signings.

Arsenal are currently ninth in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, while recent reports have suggested that they could complete three more signings this week as they close in on Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera.

Another priority for the Gunners is to secure Nwaneri to a new deal after his breakout season in 2024/25.

The 18-year-old’s emergence was a major positive for the Gunners in an otherwise subpar season as he grabbed nine goals and two assists in all competitions.

Recent reports have indicated that they face losing Nwaneri as his current contract is due to expire in 2026 and he has been attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

However, Ornstein revealed on Tuesday evening in a report for The Athletic that the Premier League giants are in the ‘final stages’ of talks over a new long-term contract at the Emirates.

Ornstein revealed:

‘The England Under-21 international’s priority was always to stay at the club he joined aged eight, which will come as a significant boost to Arsenal and their supporters. ‘Arsenal were not allowed to propose fresh terms until Nwaneri turned 18 in late March and since last season ended, he has been away representing his national team and on holiday. Upon returning, discussions have ramped up and the academy graduate is ready to commit to his boyhood team.’

Regarding transfers, Arsenal are reportedly ‘accelerating’ to make Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze their seventh summer signing.

Despite, The Sun claim Arsenal face ‘missing out’ on Eze as they are in a ‘head-to-head’ battle with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

