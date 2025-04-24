Martin Zubimendi is reportedly on his way to Arsenal in the summer

According to reliable journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal already consider one potential signing a “done deal” ahead of the next transfer window.

Head coach Mikel Arteta has already promised a “big summer” for the Gunners and this is required with the English giants set to finish second in the Premier League for the third consecutive season.

The 2024/25 campaign could still be a special one for Arsenal as they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals, but signings are necessary if they are to mount a more sustained challenge to Liverpool next season.

The Gunners are already linked with several potential additions and they could sign a new midfielder with the futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho uncertain.

In recent months, it’s consistently been reported that they are leading the race to sign Real Sociedad standout Martin Zubimendi after he rejected a move to Liverpool last summer.

Now, Ornstein claims Arsenal believe Zubimendi to the Emirates is a “done deal”, while he’s also provided updates on Partey and Jorginho.

“His [Partey’s] return to prominence for Mikel Arteta’s team has made Arteta and the club be very keen on him remaining here at the Emirates Stadium,” Ornstein told NBC Sports.

“It’s something Thomas Partey is very keen on himself, he’s happy at Arsenal, his family are enjoying living in London and as I understand it he would be open to a new two-year contract, or a one-year contract with an option to extend by 12 months and he would like to have improved terms as well.

“If an agreement is not struck, Thomas Partey does have alternative options and he will look to pursue them.”

“His fellow midfielder Jorginho is going to be leaving, we believe, when his own terms expire at the end of this campaign.

“They’ll be adding to the midfield with the arrival of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Arsenal are acting internally as if that is a done deal.”

Ornstein has also picked out four more positions as priorities for Arsenal to target this summer.

“They’ll also look to strengthen in attack, players such as Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon, Benjamin Sesko on the radar,” Ornstein added.

“I don’t think Alexander Isak is going to be realistic, nor the likes of Victor Osimhen and any other names you hear swirling around.

“They may look for a winger but I think one would need to depart if that was going to happen.

“Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth, they’re in the race for him as a young and promising centre-half, and they need a new second-choice goalkeeper.

“Partey is one of the things on their agenda although it’s not guaranteed that anything is going to happen there, it’s a situation that they’re exploring.”