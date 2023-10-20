Ornstein reveals lack of ‘budget or desire’ from Arsenal ‘to do significant business in January’

Edu and Mikel Arteta are unlikely to do 'significant business' in the January transfer window.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has suggested that there is unlikely to be any “significant business in January” at Arsenal unless something changes.

The Gunners splashed out on Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and David Raya in the summer transfer market with their squad depth and quality improved for the new campaign.

And Mikel Arteta’s men have made a good start to the season with six wins and two draws from their opening eight matches with Arsenal sitting second in the Premier League, level on points with leaders Tottenham.

The deal to bring in Raya from Brentford is a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season, which Ornstein reckons is illustrating that Arsenal are currently “sailing close to the wind” in terms of FFP.

And The Athletic journalist thinks that it’s unlikely technical director Edu and Arteta will be looking to make any more significant purchases in the winter transfer window.

Speaking in a Q&A on The Athletic‘s website, Ornstein said: “From what I hear, there isn’t much budget or desire to do significant business in January (important to add that this could hypothetically change depending on potential departures, availability of targets, injuries, form and so on) and naturally that would put Arsenal in a stronger position to invest again next summer.

“I don’t think we can question owners KSE’s willingness to do so since taking full control of the club, it’s more a matter of what the FFP rules enable them to do. The Raya deal going through as a loan with an option to buy illustrated that Arsenal are sailing close to the wind.

“My understanding is that, once they are in a more comfortable FFP position and able to spend properly again, the first outlay will likely need to be turning that move into a permanent transfer.

“Thereafter, I’m sure they will have a plan as to how they wish to proceed. Most probably — as things stand — that will start with a striker. We’ve all seen the names linked. There is also the long-held desire to provide back-up/competition for Bukayo Saka, potentially depth at left centre-back, left-back cover if Kieran Tierney leaves, and so on.

“I’m sure Arsenal — like most teams — will be scouring the market for top emerging talent and good value-for-money deals, which obviously will be easier to do than the big-money transactions.”