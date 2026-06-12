Andrea Berta is already lining up a number of transfer targets for the summer.

David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal are ‘exploring a deal’ to make a £34.5m signing, while he has an update on Morgan Rogers.

It was initially assumed that the Gunners would have to focus on sales to balance the books after spending a further £250m on recruits last summer, but Ornstein recently teased that they should do “some eye-catching business” this summer.

“It’s different, and sorry to give a boring sitting-on-the-fence answer, because they all have different requirements…” Ornstein recently said when asked which Premier League clubs will be busy this summer.

“So I think Arsenal will do some eye-catching business, no doubt. They’re Premier League champions, Champions League finalists, but really, they need to just add bits and bobs to what they’ve already built.

“So I don’t think their volume will be the highest, but maybe some of the quality will be.”

This indicated that Mikel Arteta‘s side do not intend to stand still after winning their first Premier League title in 22 years, which is not surprising because it is clear that they can strengthen in attack.

READ: Arsenal get ‘approval’ for £170m double signing as Arteta plots title defence

Most of Arsenal’s forwards underperformed during the 2025/26 campaign and there are certainly better left wingers and/or strikers on the market than their current options.

Rogers, Bradley Barcola, Junior Kroupi and Julian Alvarez have been mooted as exciting targets for Arsenal this summer, but Ornstein has now revealed that they are ‘exploring a deal’ for Club Brugge standout Christos Tzolis.

David Ornstein reveals update on Morgan Rogers as Arsenal make ‘approach’

The 24-year-old, who has been linked with Crystal Palace over the past year, has a remarkable 17 goals and 23 assists in 36 Belgian Pro League games this season, so it is hardly surprising that he is attracting interest.

Ornstein has revealed to The Athletic that Arsenal are ‘exploring a deal’, though he insists this is separate to a move for Rogers.

READ MORE: Julian Alvarez picks between Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona after ‘aggressive’ bid

Ornstein explained:

‘Sources believe a deal for the 24-year-old could be possible for around €40million (£34.5m, $46.3m). ‘A move for Tzolis would not impact Arsenal’s interest in recruiting Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers or an alternative target, as work continues to strengthen their attack.’

In a subsequent update, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Gunners have made an ‘initial approach’ over signing Tzolis.

He said on X: ‘Arsenal make initial approach for Christos Tzolis as potential new winger with contacts started on player/club side.

‘He’s among options considered but not only one, Jeremy Monga remains separate deal for future and advancing.

‘Rogers/Barcola & more remain top targets.’

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