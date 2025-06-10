Ornstein reveals Zubimendi to Arsenal is ‘done and signed’ as Real Madrid reports are rejected

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has insisted that Arsenal see a deal for Martin Zubimendi as ‘done and signed’ amid reports of a Real Madrid hijack.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave his ‘here we go’ confirmation to a deal for Zubimendi back in May as it looked as if the Gunners had sealed the transfer before the summer window.

On May 10, Romano wrote on X: ‘Arsenal agree deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, here we go!

‘Zubimendi has now verbally agreed to sign a long term deal… so formal steps must follow soon with Arsenal to trigger €60m clause.

‘Zubi, ready to become the first signing of the new season.’

However, reports in Spain in recent days have insisted that Real Madrid still have a chance of hijacking Arsenal for the Real Sociedad midfielder.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Monday that ‘concerns are starting to appear at the Emirates’ amid interest from Los Blancos and that ‘the outlook has changed in recent hours with the appearance of Real Madrid on the scene.’

Marca commented that ‘everything is open, nothing is set in stone’ but respected journalist Ornstein has dismissed those claims with the deal ‘regarded by the north London club as being done and signed’.

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein adds that La Liga side Real Sociedad ‘expressed a preference for the deal to be ratified in July for accounting purposes’ and that Zubimendi ‘is expected’ to join up with the rest of the Arsenal squad in pre-season.

It is understood that La Liga runners-up Real Madrid ‘like the player but did not pursue or actively work on recruiting him’.

After Romano broke the news that Zubimendi would be making the move to Arsenal this summer, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes revealed why he was unconvinced by the signing.

Scholes said on The Overlap: “What hole is Martin Zubimendi going to fill? I don’t see a hole there.

“I think Declan Rice can do that role [defensive midfielder]. Everyone seems to see Rice as more of an attacking player, I don’t see that in him at all. I don’t see it in him.

“I saw Zubimendi against United for Sociedad and I wasn’t impressed. That’s maybe where I’m coming from in terms of doubting he can fill that hole.”

But former Man Utd team-mate Gary Neville could not agree less, he added: “I’m surprised you say that, I’m really surprised you say that.

“I genuinely don’t believe Rice or Partey are anywhere near as good at receiving the ball as some of the other midfielders in the Premier League.

“I think Declan Rice is a brilliant player and Thomas Partey is a very good player but I don’t think they’ve got anyone who can control a football match properly in the top games.

“I think they really struggle with that. I think Jorginho is the best of them. I’m surprised you don’t see that.

“They need someone to control the ball and keep it moving.”