Arsenal and other ‘top’ clubs ‘monitor’ Aston Villa star with transfer tipped to be ‘one to watch in 2024’

According to reports, Arsenal are still interested in signing Brazil international Douglas Luiz from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Arsenal – who have picked up five points from behind this season – were seriously interested in signing Luiz during the 2022 summer transfer window as they submitted a couple of bids for the midfielder.

Aston Villa were keen to keep the talented midfielder and he later opted to pen a new contract to commit his future to the Premier League outfit.

The 25-year-old has shone under Unai Emery at the start of this season as he has scored five goals in nine Premier League games. He netted a brace on Sunday as the Villans beat West Ham 4-1 at Villa Park.

Villa are now fifth in the Premier League and just two points adrift of Arsenal, who are level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Arsenal are likely to strengthen in January as they attempt to boost their title chances and according to Fabrizio Romano, Luiz has “always been a player appreciated by director Edu”.

“Douglas Luiz had another brilliant game for Aston Villa in their win over West Ham yesterday, and I can tell you that there are many top clubs monitoring the Brazilian midfielder,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Firstly, however, it’s important to say that Villa did a great job to extend his contract recently – he has an important salary now, and he’s an important player in Unai Emery’s side. Villa are doing really well, winning eleven consecutive home games, so it’s important to respect what they’re doing, because it’s an ambitious project and at the moment it’s going really well.

“Still, there is interest in Douglas Luiz for sure. Arsenal wanted him a year and a half ago, and he’s always been a player appreciated by Arsenal director Edu.

“Let’s see what happens in January and if Arsenal will decide to move for a player in that position or not, but Douglas Luiz is certainly a player who remains appreciated at the Emirates Stadium, as well as many other top clubs around Europe. He could be one to watch in 2024, but Villa won’t make it easy to sign their star players, of course.”

Arsenal have also been linked with Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey of late but Romano is of the understanding that there are “no negotiations as of now”.

“Another player being linked with Arsenal is Sacha Boey, but I wouldn’t get too excited just yet. We see this link since he joined Stellar agency in the summer, but he’s never been close to a move,” Romano added.

“There are no negotiations as of now as Galatasaray consider Boey a key player – his price was already around €30m in the summer.”

