The Arsenal bench has been a second home for Raheem Sterling this season

Raheem Sterling will not seek to end his Arsenal loan in the winter transfer window, according to reports.

Sterling joined Arsenal from Chelsea on a season-long loan on deadline day in the 2024 summer transfer window.

He took part in the Blues’ pre-season tour of the United States but was left out of Enzo Maresca’s squad for the Premier League opener against champions and the player’s former club Manchester City.

The Jamaica-born England international then wanted clarity on his role at the club and was told that he was not in Maresca’s plans.

Arsenal somewhat bailed their London rivals out by taking Sterling on loan for 2024/25 but they did land him on favourable payment terms given Chelsea’s desperation to get rid.

Mikel Arteta’s side are not paying a loan fee to the Blues, who are still contributing towards the 30-year-old’s salary.

Sterling has played six times in the Premier League for Arsenal, starting the matches against Southampton and Bournemouth in October.

His only other starts have come in the Carabao Cup and the ex-City forward has been an unused substitute in Arsenal’s previous six matches.

Sterling will surely get a chance against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this week and with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard out of form on the left wing, Arteta could turn to the man Chelsea paid £50million to sign in July 2022 in the Premier League.

Arsenal benchwarmer not seeking January exit – reports

And despite a difficult start to his Gunners career, Sterling does not want to cut his loan short.

This is according to Standard Sport, where it is claimed that the Chelsea loanee ‘is determined to force his way into the team’ and really does deserve a chance considering Martinelli’s poor performances.

Indeed, Sterling ‘has no plans to cut short his loan at Arsenal and seek more regular football elsewhere in the January transfer window’ and ‘is part of Arteta’s plans’.

Arteta worked with Sterling during his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Man City and ‘has been transparent’ with the winger, who ‘is understanding of the situation’.

The Arsenal manager said last week: “He’s very good in the dressing room and is absolutely desperate to play.

“When he hasn’t started the games, 90 per cent of the subs that I make is related to saving minutes or because of injuries or avoiding injuries. It’s not tactical reasons.”

The report adds:

Sterling’s biggest contributions for Arsenal so far have come in the Carabao Cup and he will hope to get another chance to impress when the Gunners host Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. The winger has started both of Arsenal’s games so far in the competition and scored his only goal for the club in their 5-1 win over Bolton in September. Sterling joined Arsenal on deadline day in August after being outcast by Enzo Maresca and forced to train with the youth team at Chelsea. That scenario would have continued if Sterling had not left Chelsea, and instead he has been involved in the first-team fold at Arsenal. The Gunners are still competing for four trophies season and, as a result, the feeling is that there is still plenty of time for Sterling to make an impact.

