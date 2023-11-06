Owen labels Arsenal boss Arteta ’embarrassing’ and ‘disgraceful’ in ‘common occurrence’

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen insists the “disgraceful” behaviour of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is becoming a “common occurrence”.

The Gunners lost 1-0 to Newcastle United on Saturday with the Magpies winning thanks to a controversial Antony Gordon strike.

Gordon’s 64th-minute goal survived a triple VAR check to give Newcastle all three points and end Arteta’s side’s ten-match unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.

VAR checked if the ball had gone out for a throw before Joe Willock’s cross, whether Joelinton had fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and if Gordon was offside.

Arsenal boss Arteta labelled the choice not to overturn the on-field decision by the referee as “an absolute disgrace” and that he felt “embarrassed”.

The Gunners also released a statement of their own calling from refereeing standards in the Premier League to be addressed and backed up Arteta’s post-match comments.

But former England international Owen claimed that the only thing “embarrassing” or “disgraceful” about the Newcastle versus Arsenal match was Arteta’s behaviour.

“The Newcastle United v Arsenal game yesterday was a brilliant watch. Two top teams going at it,” Owen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The only (in his words) ’embarrassing’ and ‘disgraceful’ thing about it was Arteta’s behaviour. A common occurrence that damages the game more than any incorrect decision.

“For his club to now release a statement moaning about the standard of officiating is poor and sadly for a team of Arsenal’s standing, totally classless.

“So much debate regarding Newcastle’s goal. None of the 3 talking points are definitive so VAR right to not change the on field decision imo. Admittedly a tough one to take for Arsenal fans.”

And former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is still confused about what Arsenal are unhappy about as there was a lack of “conclusive” evidence to disallow the goal.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I saw the statement, I don’t really agree with that, Liverpool did it but it was a different set of circumstances and I didn’t agree with what they put out. I said I loved Arteta’s interview because he was passionate, really honest, and it was great TV.

“But I’m still scratching my head over what part of the goal he and Arsenal are unhappy about. VAR can’t conclusively know whether that ball was in or out. Is there a foul? Probably 50/50. The offside wasn’t given on the field, but VAR couldn’t see it, so what do you want VAR to do?

“You can say we need cameras that cover every inch of the pitch, but this is not another one to jump on the bandwagon with VAR and batter officials because that’s not right. Nothing was conclusive after the goal was given on the field, so it had to be a goal, end of story.”