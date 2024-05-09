Arsenal pair snubbed as eight-man Premier League Player of the Season shortlist revealed

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are not among the nominees for the Premier League’s player of the season award, but Arsenal teammates Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are both on the eight-man shortlist.

£105m summer signing Rice has been instrumental to the Gunners’ title chances this season, along with captain Odegaard – who has been nominated for the second season in a row – though Saka, despite scoring 16 league goals this season, is not up for the gong, and nor is Saliba, despite his impressive form at the heart of the Gunners’ defence.

“The pair are in contention to scoop the division’s top individual accolade after enjoying fantastic seasons in our midfield, fueling our championship challenge with their superb displays throughout the campaign,” Arsenal said in a statement about their nominees. “Martin has been included in the list of nominees for the second season in a row after another excellent year skippering our young side.”

No Rodri?

Another surprise omission is Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who was thought to be among the favourites before the nomineees were confirmed, though City pair Phil Foden and Erling Haaland – who claimed the award last year – are both up for the gong.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak are all in the running after their impressive goalscoring feats, while Virgil van Dijk makes up the eight.

Young Player of the Season

Foden, Haaland, Palmer, Watkins and Isak are also up for the young player of the season award, along with Saka, Saliba, Manchester United breakout star Kobbie Mainoo and Tottenham’s flying full-back Destiny Udogie.

Fans have the opportunity to vote for their preferred player as they have their say on who should win the award. Voting runs until noon on May 13.

The winner of the award will be confirmed on May 18, the day before the final round of Premier League fixtures, with the public vote combined with the input of ‘a panel of football experts’ before a winner is crowned.

