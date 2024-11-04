Flawed Arsenal left side both make worst Premier League XI of weekend

Arsenal had something of a ‘mare v Newcastle United and a lot of their issues come down the left, where they have real problems.

This is the worst Premier League XI of the weekend, based on WhoScored ratings:

GOALKEEPER: Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham)

By far the worst in a pretty rotten West Ham performance, but conceding three goals is never a good look for any goalkeeper. And the second goal looks poor on the Pole, even if it took a deflection.

RIGHT-BACK: Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

One tackle and no chances created as he struggled with Ipswich Town left-back Leif Davis.

CENTRE-BACK: Pau Torres (Aston Villa)

An uncharacteristically poor afternoon for the Spaniard, credited with an Error leading to a goal for Tottenham’s third.

CENTRE-BACK: Jean-Clair Todibo (West Ham)

Both Todibo and Konstantinos Mavropanos were rotten at Nottingham Forest but Todibo was credited with an Error leading to a goal for the way in which he attempted to chip the ball over the head of Ola Aina in his own box. Just awful.

LEFT-BACK: Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)

No tackles, no interceptions from 70 minutes at left-back is sub-optimal. Picked up a booking for one of his three fouls. Certainly struggled up against Anthony Gordon and could have done more to block the cross.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Edson Alvarez (West Ham)

Stupid.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Kalvin Phillips (Ipswich Town)

Really stupid.

RIGHT WING: Noni Madueke (Chelsea)

Up against Noussair Mazraoui and very much came off second best. Hit the post with one effort but created no chances in 70 minutes before he was replaced by another of Chelsea’s underwhelming wingers.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD: Crysencio Summerville (West Ham)

Hauled off at half-time after basically doing nothing other than lose the ball with some poor touches.

LEFT WING: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

A non-performance of a performance as he did not even attempt to take on Tino Livramento, coming off after an hour in which he had no shots, created no chances and barely did anything defensively. Kai Havertz gets most of the flak but Martinelli was just as bad v Newcastle.

STRIKER: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Entirely shackled by the excellent Cristian Romero, he completed only seven passes as he was lucky to stay on the pitch for 90 minutes.