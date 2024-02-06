Arsenal legend claims ‘gutted’ Carragher just ‘bitter’ with Man City the ‘ones to beat’, not Liverpool

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour thinks Jamie Carragher’s reaction to the Gunners’ celebrations was “bitter” after their 3-1 win over Liverpool.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard sealed all three points for Mikel Arteta’s men on Sunday and moved them to within two points of Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders.

Arsenal celebrated wildly after the match with the Gunners knowing a loss would’ve struck a big blow to their chances of winning the Premier League title.

But Carragher thought they went overboard with their celebrations and criticised Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard for taking photos of club photographer Stuart MacFarlane after the final whistle.

Carragher said on Sky Sports commentary: “Dear me. Just get down the tunnel. You’ve won a game. It’s three points. They’ve been brilliant, they’re back in the title race, get down the tunnel.”

Reacting to Carragher’s comments, Arsenal legend Parlour told NetBet Sports Betting: “I love Jamie, but he’s being a little bit bitter because Liverpool lost. Of course you have to enjoy those moments, you get into the hype with the fans. The supporters would have been buzzing knowing they beat Liverpool, who are going very well at the moment and are top of the league.

“Carragher’s a Liverpool legend and will naturally be gutted about the result, but I actually think there was a lot more at stake for Arsenal. If Arsenal lost that game on Sunday, they’re out of the title race, so that’s why there was so much emotion at full time. The fans really played their part yesterday as well – they got right behind the team and emotions sometimes just go away from you, but you’ve got to celebrate these moments.

“I therefore think it was more relief, really. People are saying ‘they think they’ve won the league already’ – no, they’ve not won the league. You’ve got Manchester City, and they are still the ones to beat for me, but you’ve got to enjoy the moment. I celebrated into the early hours of the morning!”

On Jorginho’s Player of the Match performance against Liverpool, Parlour added: “One of the players that was outstanding on Sunday was Jorginho. I put out a video earlier in the week where I said that I would start him on Sunday because I thought this game suited him.

“Alongside Declan Rice, they seem to have a really nice balance. There were a lot of people that disagreed and didn’t want to see him in the starting XI, but he ended up getting the Player of the Match award!

“Arsenal have a very young squad, so you do need a few experienced heads around the youngsters to try and help, so Jorginho’s probably in that sort of role. I can definitely see him being a coach when he stops playing – he’s one of those sorts of guys that could go on and have a role within the club after he hangs up his boots.”

And Parlour also praised Arsenal summer signing Kai Havertz for showing improvements under Arteta in recent weeks and months.

Parlour continued: “I think Kai played well on Sunday. I’m really pleased for him because he gets a lot of stick after all the money spent on him, but that’s not his fault. Any player is under pressure – Declan Rice will be under pressure because he’s a big money signing too, but you have got to try and silence the critics.

“It was a big, big game on Sunday and he played in a position that he hasn’t had a lot of practice in this season, but I think he was a handful and put in a really good display.

“I don’t think he’s a number nine but he played the role so well and I can see him getting better under Mikel Arteta. I was really pleased for him that he had a good game – and a lot of players were the same, too. Gabriel Martinelli for example – I haven’t seen him play like that for a while!”