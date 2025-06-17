Arsenal star ‘heading for exit door’ as contract talks to ‘collapse’ amid ‘wage increase’ demands

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is now expected to leave the Emirates after refusing to lower his contract demands, according to reports.

The 32-year-old featured 52 times across all competitions for Arsenal last season, scoring four goals.

It was the first campaign in which he remained available throughout, having previously been plagued by injuries since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in October 2020.

Had his contract expired last summer, Mikel Arteta likely would’ve let Partey leave on a free due to his fitness issues. But after such a productive season, the Spaniard is now keen to keep hold of the Ghanaian.

In May, Arteta was asked if he wanted Partey to sign a new contract: “Yes. I think consistency-wise it’s been his best season. The way he’s played, performed, his availability, has been exceptional and he’s a really important player for us.”

Arteta remains one of Partey’s biggest supporters and has been a driving force in efforts to keep him at the club.

When Partey joined the Gunners five years ago, Arteta said: “We believe he has the right qualities, with his character and his personality and as well with his technical qualities and positional options that he can give to the team.

“I think he allows us to play different formations and he can fit in within those formations in different positions, which is a really good thing to have in a squad where, in midfield, I think we were a little bit short.”

Partey signed a five-year contract when he joined from Atletico for £45million, and that deal is set to expire at the end of June.

Arsenal have already lost Jorginho to Flamengo and, despite agreeing a deal to sign Real Sociedad playmaker Martin Zubimendi, the loss of Partey would make the addition of another midfielder essential.

The Gunners have been in talks with Partey for several weeks, but he is currently on the club’s released list.

There are still hopes of a contract extension, but those talks have reportedly hit an ‘impasse’, according to CaughtOffside.

Indeed, it’s claimed that discussions are ‘on the verge of collapse’, with the player ‘heading for the exit door’.

Arsenal are willing to offer Partey the same salary he is currently on (£200,000 a week, per Capology), but the midfielder is seeking a pay rise.

European giants are now ‘circling’, and Partey has ‘held talks’ with Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho and new AC Milan boss Max Allegri.

The report adds that there is a ’50/50′ chance the ex-Atletico star will leave Arsenal on a free transfer:

It’s noted that the club are holding firm on plans to offer the same salary to the 32-year-old, who wants a wage increase. Partey’s agent has already informed Arsenal that the player will leave if no increased offer arrives. Arsenal had not planned for Partey to stay beyond this summer, but the decision of Jorginho to leave has led them towards seeking an agreement with the veteran midfielder. For now, there is a 50-50 chance that he stays, but if he does leave, a replacement has already been lined up.

