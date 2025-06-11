Partey drops huge hint over Arsenal future as he reacts to imminent Zubimendi transfer

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has given a huge hint on his Gunners future as talks continue over a potential new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has already allowed Jorginho to leave on a free transfer this summer and he is unlikely to want Partey to exit too but the Ghana international is also out of contract and yet to sign new terms.

Arsenal have been boosted by the news of the imminent signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad despite some claims in Spain that Real Madrid could hijack the transfer.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein dismissed those claims on Tuesday and insisted that Arsenal viewed the signing of the Spain midfielder as ‘done and signed’.

When asked if Zubimendi’s imminent arrival at Arsenal was factoring into his future decision, Partey told 3 Sports: “I think the first thing is where are you happy and wher do you feel at home. At the end of the day you’ve been in football, you’ve been in different teams.

“Then it’s about what is your next objective what do you want to achieve next. You still have to look at all this and at the end of the day we all have a family that needs money, this is our mind.

READ: The £1bn players that make a mockery of Club World Cup (and Arsenal)

“We are not getting younger. There are a lot of things where you have to look now with a family, where you want them to be happy. When you go out nobody is going to destroy your family, these are things you have to look at. When you are young you just anywhere.

“I’m an Arsenal fan, I can’t decide anything and just have to leave it to may agent and the club. Me, I just want to enjoy football.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Romano reveals Arsenal ‘dream’ signing after Sesko with ‘medical pending’ for £59m star

👉 Sesko ‘hugely frustrated’ by issue ‘jeopardising’ Arsenal transfer with Leipzig star ‘worried’ by Gyokeres

👉 Arsenal fail with request for Leroy Sane to ‘wait’ as shock transfer route takes shape



Partey has been plagued by injuries during his Arsenal career but he arguably had his most consistent season last term, the Gunners midfielder added: “I think they will say about the availability because I was available throughout the whole season so of course they will say that,’ he added when asked if he felt he was in the best form of his career.

“Every moment, every year or every time in training there I feel I’ve been in my best because I can’t count how many games I was not giving all my best.

‘Sometimes it may go bad but every game I go all out and try to give my best. I feel happy in me, every year injury or no injury which is part of it I have given my best.”