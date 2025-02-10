Arsenal legend Paul Merson has commented on his former side’s chances of beating Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title this season.

Heading into this season, Arsenal were considered most likely to be the next side to win the Premier League after Manchester City after they challenged in the last two seasons.

However, while Arsenal and Man City have underdelivered, Liverpool have surpassed expectations as they have marched clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Arne Slot’s side are currently six points clear of second-placed Arsenal but they have a game in hand over their closest rivals.

Liverpool have their game in hand against arch-rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday night and this game could play a decisive factor in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal would be facing an uphill battle in the Premier League title if they are nine points adrift of Liverpool before this weekend’s fixtures.

If they miss out in the Premier League title race, the Champions League will be their only remaining hope of a trophy this season.

The Gunners finished in the top eight of the Champions League group stage to book their place in the knockout stages, but Merson reckons they are “right up against it” in this competition after they were “destroyed” by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

Regarding the Premier League, Merson reckons Arsenal would face an “impossible” task if Liverpool beat Everton in midweek.

“They’ve got two [trophies left to win], one they could be out of by Wednesday night, in my opinion,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“If Liverpool win at Everton, that’ll be nine points clear with 15 odd games left.

“They’d have to lose four of them, which I think would be impossible. To me, it comes down to Wednesday.

“I did half-fancy them in the Champions League but I’ve just seen them get destroyed by Newcastle over two legs and – no disrespect – there’s a lot better teams than Newcastle in the Champions League knockout phase, so for me they’re right up against it.

“It all depends [on] how many points they get beaten by, in the end, if they don’t win the league. If they come second again, he’s [Arteta] going to stay, I hope people don’t think, “Oh, let’s change the manager’.

“But you had to be there and ready to pounce when Man City did drop off, and he [Arteta] didn’t and Liverpool have.”