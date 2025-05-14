Manchester United legend Paul Scholes claims Arsenal are making a significant transfer mistake with one ‘agreed’ summer signing.

This season, the Gunners have been comfortably beaten by Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title as they have declined under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have also come up short in other competitions in another trophyless season and they need to be busy in the transfer market this summer.

It has been widely reported that their top priority is to sign a new striker, while they could also do with signing an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli amid interest in Athletic Club’s Nico Williams.

The Gunners are also understood to be targeting players in other areas and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that they have already ‘agreed’ a deal to land long-term target Martin Zubimendi, who has a £51m release clause.

Earlier this month, Romano revealed: “Arsenal agree deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, here we go!

“Zubimendi has now verbally agreed to sign a long term deal… so formal steps must follow soon with Arsenal to trigger €60m clause.

“Zubi, ready to become the first signing of the new season.”

Scholes has explained why he is unsure on Zubimendi after he “wasn’t impressed” when he played for Real Sociedad against Man Utd in the Europa League.

“What hole is Martin Zubimendi going to fill? I don’t see a hole there,” Scholes said on The Overlap.

“I think Declan Rice can do that role [defensive midfielder]. Everyone seems to see Rice as more of an attacking player, I don’t see that in him at all. I don’t see it in him.

“I saw Zubimendi against United for Sociedad and I wasn’t impressed. That’s maybe where I’m coming from in terms of doubting he can fill that hole.”

Gary Neville disagrees, though. He is “really surprised” by Scholes’ stance as they “need” Zubimendi.

“I’m surprised you say that, I’m really surprised you say that,” Neville added.

“I genuinely don’t believe Rice or Partey are anywhere near as good at receiving the ball as some of the other midfielders in the Premier League.

“I think Declan Rice is a brilliant player and Thomas Partey is a very good player but I don’t think they’ve got anyone who can control a football match properly in the top games.

“I think they really struggle with that. I think Jorginho is the best of them. I’m surprised you don’t see that.

“They need someone to control the ball and keep it moving.”