According to reports, incoming Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has already picked out the ‘first big signing’ he wants to make this summer.

Earlier this month, it emerged that the Gunners have picked former Atletico Madrid chief Berta to replace former sporting director Edu, who left the Premier League giants at the end of last season.

Jason Ayto was made Edu’s interim replacement while Arsenal’s hierarchy searched for his permanent successor and they have settled on Berta.

The 53-year-old did a superb job at Atletico Madrid, with Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak among his top ten signings. He spent four years as their technical director and a further seven and a half years as sporting director before leaving at the start of this year.

READ: Premier League prize money calculated ahead of final TV games announcement



Berta will be busy this summer as Arsenal are crying out for at least one new striker and could also sign a winger ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Gunners are already linked with several potential targets and Wolves standout Matheus Cunha is an option.

The Brazil international has 15 goals and four assists this term as he’s earned a place in our Premier League team of the season so far.

Cunha has a £62m release clause in his contract and he is expected to leave Wolves at the end of this season even if they avoid relegation.

A report in Spain claims Berta – who worked with Cunha at Atletico Madrid – ‘wants’ the forward to be his ‘first big signing’ this summer.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal sign ‘one of the three best in the world’ as they turn attention to free transfer

👉 ‘Petulant’ Arteta slammed for storming out of interview as pundit hits out at Arsenal star over Man Utd goal

👉 Viktor Gyokeres ‘prefers’ Liverpool, Arsenal and City to Man Utd amid transfer ‘pact details’ reveal

Another report in Spain claims Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is ‘intent’ on signing Espanyol right-back Omar El Hilali ahead of Barcelona.

The 21-year-old has been capped several times for Morocco at U21 level and has impressed in La Liga this season, contributing two assists in his 25 appearances.

El Hilali is available for an affordable fee as there is a 15 million euro release clause in his current contract and they are ‘willing to pay’ this fee.