Arsenal ‘will pay’ transfer ‘clause’ to sign Arteta’s ‘chosen one’ with Gunners star ‘unconvincing’

According to reports, Premier League giants Arsenal ‘will pay the clause’ in Joan Garcia’s contract to sign the goalkeeper from La Liga outfit Espanyol.

Head coach Mikel Arteta proved he is prepared to be cut-throat as he attempts to improve his squad when David Raya replaced Aaron Ramadale ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Most felt Ramsdale was harshly treated as he did little wrong while he was Arsenal‘s No.1, but Arteta’s brutal decision has been justified as Raya has been proven a superb signing for the Premier League title contenders.

The Spain international is 16th in our ranking of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season and he made a huge mistake in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Now, a report in Spain, perhaps prematurely, claims Arteta is ‘clear he needs a new goalkeeper for next season’ as the head coach is ‘not fully convinced that Raya is the long-term solution’ for the Gunners.

Regarding his potential replacement, the report claims Arsenal are ‘going for’ Garcia as he is Arteta’s ‘chosen one’.

Arsenal have been consistently linked with Garcia in recent months as the 23-year-old has impressed in his 22 La Liga appearances this season.

Garcia has ‘caught the attention of several important teams in Europe’ but Arteta is ‘very attentive’ to his situation with Arsenal ready to activate the 30 million euro release clause in his Espanyol contract.

The report claims: