Former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant thinks Mikel Arteta “doesn’t trust” Raheem Sterling after “getting overlooked for younger talent”.

The Gunners have had a decent season but they are well off the pace in the Premier League with leaders Liverpool six points ahead of third-placed Arsenal, and the Merseysiders also have a game in hand on Arteta’s men.

As well as making David Raya’s loan deal permanent, Arsenal bought in Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori, while Sterling and Neto arrived on loan deals from Chelsea and Bournemouth respectively.

Sterling has started just twice in his six Premier League appearances this term, while he has played in 11 matches for Arsenal in all competitions since joining in the summer.

And Pennant thinks Arteta – who also worked with Sterling at Manchester City – “doesn’t trust” the England international to make the necessary impact.

Pennant told Instant Casino: “It’s clear to me that Mikel Arteta doesn’t trust Raheem Sterling.

“Against Everton they needed some spark to open the door, and he was left on the bench. He’s getting overlooked for younger talent.

“There is a great player in there of course, but he isn’t getting any younger.

“I wouldn’t go as far as to say that he will get his contract terminated because of respect and the service he has given in the Premier League, but I don’t think he will be seen in an Arsenal shirt too often again.”

And Sterling definitely won’t be getting another start anytime soon with Arteta revealing on Monday that the Arsenal winger has joined Bukayo Saka on the sidelines.

On Sterling’s knee injury, Arteta told a press conference: “He’s going to be out for weeks.

“He needs some further testing tomorrow to understand the extent of the injury. It’s his knee and we have to wait another 24 hours, but unfortunately he’s going to be out for a while.”

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright was looking forward to seeing Sterling play for the Gunners this season and is baffled as to why it hasn’t worked out.

The Arsenal legend said on the Wrighty’s House podcast recently: “He’s not even getting a look in even when we can’t score.

“I genuinely wanted it to work and when it came out that it might be happening.

“I was genuinely excited because when you looked at Jesus and Martinelli last season, between them it was ten goals and you’re thinking someone like Sterling with his experience coming in to add to that would be exciting

“It felt like exactly what we needed and it would be perfect but I don’t know why it’s not worked.”