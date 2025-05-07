Paul Merson has rated Arsenal’s chances of beating Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday and reaching the Champions League final after assessing their “scared” display in the first leg.

Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game at the Emirates as Arsenal failed to replicate their performance across two legs against Real Madrid in the quarter-final.

The Gunners are if anything fortunate not to be further behind heading into the game at the Parcs des Princes after both Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos missed presentable chances to put PSG two up last week.

Mikel Arteta’s side will have to be at their very best to advance to their second Champions League final after what Merson claimed was a nervy display on home turf.

The former Gunners star believes the first goal could be all important and believes with Thomas Partey back after missing the opening clash through suspension, the Premier League side “have got a chance”.

Merson told Sky Sports: “The players were nervous – it was the semi-final of the Champions League – and they have never been in the semi-finals of the Champions League before – they are not seasoned pros,” said Merson about their display last week. “It doesn’t matter how much money you earn, you are going to get nervous.

“PSG got that early goal and had Arsenal on the rack and I just think Arsenal were scared because they, perhaps, thought; ‘If we let another goal in, we are out of the tie already’. They have [now] got another chance.

“They should have been completely blown out of this competition. They had chances – PSG – and I think it’s now down to the first goal.

“If Arsenal score that first goal, it wipes out Tuesday’s performance and it’s game on. If Paris Saint-Germain score first, I can’t see any way back. And I know people will say that Aston Villa went 4-1 down, but they were at home, with nothing to lose and could have a right go at it.

“People will say they won at the Bernabeu, but that was in the last minute. If it is 1-1 in the final minutes, PSG will not be playing gung-ho.

“There are a lot of things to think about, Arsenal are right up against it but, with Thomas Partey back, you never know. They have got a chance, but I don’t give them too much of a chance.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 The curious case of Mikel Arteta and his bizarre Liverpool title logic

👉 Five Premier League tables that expose Arsenal and a failed title challenge

👉 Wenger drops PSG vs Arsenal verdict as he reveals two things the Gunners ‘need’ to reach CL final

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney doubts whether Arsenal are ready “psychologically” to “get over the line” for a major trophy.

“I think for Arsenal there’s a fear over the last few years, psychologically, there’s a fear of not getting over the line,” Rooney claimed.

“They’ve ran Manchester City close a couple of times in the league, they’ve ran Liverpool a little bit close, now they’ve beaten Madrid and they’re close in the Champions League…

“I think there’s a fear. There’s a hurdle they have to go over. You need to be successful to build, and that’s the only way you can build is being successful on the way on the journey to the top, and I don’t think they’re making those steps.”