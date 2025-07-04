According to reports, Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has emerged as a transfer target for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr after they failed to sign Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

Arsenal are interested in signing a new left-sided forward this summer, which means an exit for Martinelli should not be ruled out.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is reportedly the Gunners’ ‘dream target’, but they are also looking at Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

Transfer expert David Ornstein has said that Arsenal are unlikely to spend big money on a winger unless Martinelli is sold.

“Arsenal are spinning multiple plates and working on the various positions,” Ornstein explained.

“We know the number nine is the priority for them, and they’ve always wanted to strengthen on the left wing — but they’ve got Gabriel Martinelli, a very fine player there already.

“If he was to leave, then you could see them maybe bringing in a top left-sided winger. If he’s not to leave, then I don’t think so. We’ve talked and reported on the likes of Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon — I think that’s if Martinelli leaves. I don’t necessarily think that that’s if he was to stay.

“Whereas you could look at somebody like Noni Madueke who could come in and be back-up to Saka on the right. He could be an option on the left, potentially, even if Martinelli stayed.

“They’re also looking at things inside — the likes of Eberechi Eze, it’s been well reported, and Morgan Rogers. There are loads of names. James [McNicholas] listed them in the deal sheet this week, so I’m not putting any order on them.

“But we do know that Eze is high among them for that 8-10 role, which is separate to the striker, the left, the right.”

And the chances of Martinelli being sold have increased amidst interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, who are captained by Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Give Me Sport, Al Nassr are preparing for a ‘big July’ after the opening of the Saudi transfer window and view Martinelli as a serious option following Jhon Duran’s decision to join Fenerbahce.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz was the club’s first target for the left wing, but the Reds have told them he’s not for sale, meaning the Brazil international is now under consideration.

Ronaldo has a big say in the club’s transfer business after signing a lucrative new contract, and their interest in Martinelli will have been green-lighted by the 40-year-old.

With the Colombian not for sale, ‘Al Nassr’s attention could turn to Martinelli’, the report states.

It’s added that the Saudi side have recently ‘requested central funding of €85m in order to make a bid’, which could fund the signing of Martinelli.

Arsenal are yet to receive any contact from Al Nassr and ‘really don’t want to sell’, though ‘they could be persuaded’ as the sale could fund the signing of Rodrygo.

