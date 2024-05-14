Petit tells Arsenal to sign ‘dynamite’ outcast from the ‘worst Man Utd side’ he’s ever seen

Emmanuel Petit thinks Arsenal should take a chance on Man Utd outcast Jadon Sancho this summer as the Red Devils would make any player “look average”.

The England international came off the bench in the Red Devils’ opening three Premier League fixtures of the season before being left out of their next squad for their 3-1 defeat to the Gunners in September.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag told reporters that Sancho had been omitted because of poor performances in training with the winger taking to social media to deny those claims.

Sancho insisted he had been made a “scapegoat” for their poor early-season form before eventually deleting the post from his social media.

However, Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag or the rest of the Man Utd staff for his actions and he was made to train away from the rest of the squad.

That led to the Man Utd winger making a move to Dortmund in the January transfer window with the 24-year-old rediscovering his form away from Old Trafford.

There are rumours that Dortmund would be keen on retaining Sancho but it’s not clear whether the Bundesliga side could afford a permanent transfer.

And now Arsenal legend Petit reckons Sancho would be a good addition at the Emirates Stadium in the summer despite his poor performances for Man Utd.

“I was saying how impressed I was with Jadon Sancho in the Champions League on commentary,” Petit told Grosvenor Sport.

“He looks like a new player, so fit, thin and explosive. He’s like dynamite on the pitch, so explosive on the ball with [Karim] Adeyemi on the left flank, so hard to catch.

“He’s back to his best and Man United look so far away from them, so if Arsenal want him, why not? You can put the best player in the world at Man United at the moment and they’d look average in two months.”

Man Utd are currently eighth in the Premier League table with Erik ten Hag’s job under pressure over their terrible season and Arsenal legend Petit thinks it’s “easily the worst Man United side I’ve ever seen”.

Petit added: “This is easily the worst Man United side I’ve ever seen. So many average players and Casemiro looks so poor. I don’t recognise the master midfielder he used to be.

“It must be so hard to be a Man United fan when you see the history of the club. They must be thinking: ‘What is going on?’

“You can see their body language with each other and just not good enough.”

