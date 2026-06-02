Petit urges Arsenal to sell three stars after Champions League final defeat

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has urged Mikel Arteta to move on three players in the summer transfer window after losing the Champions League final.

The Gunners have had a brilliant season under Arteta with the Spaniard leading them to their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Arsenal failed to make it an even more historic campaign as they lost to Paris Saint-Germain 4-3 on penalties on Saturday in the Champions League final.

The Gunners were criticised for having less than 25 per cent possession over the 120 minutes, while Arsenal have taken stick for most of the season for their ‘boring’ style and reliance on set-pieces.

It has been claimed that Arsenal are looking to bring in a left-winger, striker and another midfielder in the summer transfer window.

And Petit insists that Arsenal are lacking “strong and powerful wingers with technical skills” to give them an edge next season.

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Petit said on talkSPORT: “I think it’s easy to see what Arsenal are missing; for me, it’s wingers.

“You need to have strong and powerful wingers with technical skills who can make a difference out wide.”

Petit would like to see Arsenal sell Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and summer signing Noni Madueke when the transfer window opens later this month.

When asked who Arsenal should look to move on, Petit added: “For me, the likes of Martinelli and Jesus… Gyokeres, I don’t know because he has just come into the club.

“Trossard, I would keep him. Madueke for me isn’t good enough. I’m sorry to say that, but he must do much more to improve.

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“But we definitely need wingers, and probably a striker with pace, technical skills and great movement.

“We need to improve up front.”

Arsenal star replies to criticism with social media post

Madueke was criticised for not impacting the Champions League final against PSG after coming off the bench on 83 minutes and playing the full extra-time.

But the England international hit back on social media with a picture of him and Declan Rice holding the Premier League trophy with the caption: ‘Champions! Whilst others are tweeting and posting. Thank you God. The glory is yours!’

In the comments section, Arsenal team-mate Rice replied: ‘Jealously everywhere.’

Rice also sent a warning to Arsenal’s Premier League rivals, he said: ‘They laughed. They are not laughing anymore.

‘I love this team, I love this manager. To see the joy we can give people is crazy. But next year we are coming back for more. Lock in or get locked out.’

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