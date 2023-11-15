Petit tells Arsenal to sign ‘experienced’ Bayern Munich duo who may like a ‘new challenge’ in the PL

Emmanuel Petit thinks Arsenal should look to sign Bayern Munich pair Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka as they need more “experience” in their ranks.

The Gunners have had a good start to the new Premier League campaign with Mikel Arteta’s side accumulating 27 points from 12 matches.

They sit in third place in the Premier League but just one point adrift of leaders and defending champions Manchester City, who were held to a 4-4 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

There have been claims that Arsenal have not yet reached the performance level of some of their displays last term despite only losing one match in the league all season.

Petit reckons Arsenal now need to inject some much-needed “experience” into their ranks after spending big money in recent seasons on players under the age of 25.

And the former Gunners midfielder insists Bayern Munich duo Kimmich and Goretzka – who have been linked with moves to the Premier League before – would be the ideal additions.

“In my opinion, this is a team that needs experience,” Petit told Compare.Bet.

“I know they want to buy young players with room to improve and I can understand that, but I think they need players that know how to win and have experience in big games.

“The main two players I would target if I was Arsenal would be Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

“They are both incredible players with huge experience who have both been at Bayern for a while and would maybe like a new challenge.

“Goretzka has played at such a high level for so long and is still only 28, and I think Kimmich would be great for Arsenal, even if the price tag may be a bit expensive.”

Former Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks Arsenal are still a “25-goal-a-season man” away from winning the Premier League title.

“I’ve said it from the start that their recruitment this summer has been excellent,” Robinson told Football Insider. “Declan Rice, massive, he looks like he’s been there for five or six years. He’s fitted straight into the side.

“The manager has been a real good fit as well. If you look at Arteta, his infectiousness, his bubbliness, his character. You’ve got that passion and drive – that’s how he runs a dressing room. If the club don’t back him with transfers, you’ll lose that.

“In terms of a striker, I’ve said since the start of the season that they’re a 25-goal-a-season man away from winning the league. They are serious title contenders again. They’ve got the depth this year and have proved they can compete in the Champions League and Premier League.

“Jesus has been outstanding, but he doesn’t do it regularly. Nketiah isn’t going to score 25 goals a season although he is a top-class player. I genuinely believe Arsenal are that striker away from being on par with Man City.”