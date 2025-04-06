Former Premier League official Keith Hackett has questioned if referee Darren England is “frankly good enough” after analysing his performance in Arsenal’s draw with Everton.

Leandro Trossard gave Mikel Arteta’s side the lead with a well-directed shot into the far corner on the counter-attack but Iliman Ndiaye levelled from the penalty spot after Myles Lewis-Skelly was adjudged to have fouled Jack Harrison in the box in a result which leaves Arsenal 11 points behind Liverpool ahead of their game against Fulham on Sunday.

But it was yet another game this season in which doubts have been raised over the officiating, with Arsenal fans on social media once again crying foul and suggesting there’s an agenda against their side.

Keith Hackett analysed three questionable calls in the game for Football Insider, with the first coming after 18 minutes when Toffees defender Jake O’Brien was shown a yellow card for a foul on Ben White in the Arsenal penalty area.

That incident then appeared checked by VAR, which can of course not interfere on yellow card offences, before the Everton defender was booked by Darren England.

A PGMOL statement clarified that VAR had agreed with the apparent on-pitch decision not to show a red card to O’Brien for that challenge on the Arsenal man.

It was subsequently reported by The Athletic’s Patrick Boyland that the yellow card had been issued by referee England on the advice of the assistant referee.

Hackett admits the yellow card was the correct decision but hit out at England’s positioning before questioning the need for a PGMOL statement.

He said: “Firstly, the referee should have been better positioned to see the Arsenal player wrestled to the ground. Totally unacceptable behaviour by O’Brian

“The yellow card was the correct decision but how they got to it was questionable under the VAR criteria. I do not know why there needs to be a statement from the Premier League Match Centre.

“The assistant referee in line with his operational duties does have the authority to advise the referee regarding any off the ball incident.”

The major talking point of the game saw Everton awarded a penalty as Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jack Harrison battled for the ball before both players fell to the ground in the box.

Contact was initiated outside the area and continued inside but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta insisted after the game there was “no way” it was a penalty and Hackett believes it was “extremely harsh”.

Hackett said: “When you look at the penalty kick awarded by Darren England in the Everton vs Arsenal game, it is extremely harsh.

“On a closer look at the incident, you see that the Everton player [Harrison] initiated the contact and then both players tangled with each other.

“For me, a free kick, safe refereeing, to the defending team should have been the outcome, certainly not a penalty kick awarded.”

Another strange moment came as England appeared to have blown for full time ten seconds before the minimum four minutes of stoppage time, leading to a frustrated reaction from the Everton players before the referee appeared to change his mind and award a free-kick to the hosts for a foul by Leandro Trossard on James Tarkowski.

Replays showed no contact had been made which would have made a late winner hugely controversial had the resulting free-kick not been gathered comfortably by David Raya before England blew up for full-time.

It was the final straw for Hackett, who questioned whether England has what it takes to referee in the Premier League.

“We really need to be asking if Darren England is frankly good enough to officiate at the elite level.

“I do think that when he blows his whistle his left arm is stretched out signalling a free kick and not full time.”