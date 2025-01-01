According to reports, Arsenal have hatched a January transfer plan and could ‘sacrifice’ one player after deciding the future of loanee Raheem Sterling.

The Gunners have endured a frustrating start to the 2024/25 campaign as they are nine points adrift of Premier League table-toppers Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will add to their squad in January as Mikel Arteta could have a tight budget after spending around £90m on summer signings.

One option would be to make a loan signing. To do so, they would have to terminate one deal if they pursue a player from a Premier League rival as they already have Chelsea outcast Sterling and AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on their books for the season.

Sterling has only made two Premier League starts this season, while Neto has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal since joining the club as David Raya’s backup.

READ: Nailing Ten Hag and Sir Southgate but getting Arteta, Howe and Salah so wrong – revisiting 2024 predictions



A report from The Mirror claims Arsenal ‘could cut short’ Neto’s deal to make a signing as they have ‘no intention’ of letting Sterling leave.

‘Neto’s loan deal is likely to be revisited if a new opportunity arises. ‘Arsenal are keeping their options open and, especially in attack, may want to bring in new faces. Neto would be the man sacrificed if a loan deal arose that they couldn’t turn down.’

Barring Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Arteta’s attackers have struggled this season and Leandro Trossard is one player who has been less effective than last term.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 A New Year’s Resolution for each Big Six manager as Amorim sacks off flops, Slot frees one star

👉 Five Premier League moves we can see happening in the January transfer window

👉 Slot 5) and Arteta 6) in top 10 Premier League managers of 2024

Arteta admits Trossard is a “moaner”, but the head coach has explained why this is a positive thing.

He said: “He’s a player that I value a lot, that we value a lot. He’s very versatile, very competitive, and he’s always a massive goal threat.”

“Leo naturally is a little bit of a moaner. But I like that because he’s very competitive … in training sessions, always busy with the referees’ decision, because he wants to win, and that’s what I love.

“When he’s not there, he’s not happy, but that’s what pushes him, and when he comes onto the pitch, he’s got that hunger, ‘I’m gonna show you.’”

On Sterling’s lack of game time, he said: “I would like to see him more to be fair and this is down to me.

“He’s trying his best. His application and commitment around the team has been exceptional and now it’s time for me to give him more minutes. That’s the intention.

“That’s why I put him on against Forest, that’s why I wanted to put him on against Sporting, now getting into that rhythm because he can really impact the team as well.”