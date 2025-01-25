Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

According to reports, Arsenal have been ‘picked over Manchester United and Chelsea’ as they have ‘good news’ regarding their pursuit of a new striker.

The Gunners earmarked Sesko as a leading target during last year’s summer transfer window as they were in the market for a new striker.

Despite this, Arsenal missed out on the Slovenia international, who decided to commit himself to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig for another year.

Arsenal decided against signing an alternative and this leaves them short on attacking options. With Gabriel Jesus injured, Kai Havertz is Mikel Arteta’s only centre-forward option.

It has been reported that Jesus’ injury could force the Gunners to ‘bring forward transfer plans’ and they are actively scouring the market for a new forward this month.

Speaking on Friday, head coach Arteta admitted they are “working on” signings before the transfer window closes.

“We lost two very important players in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus,” he said. “We lack goals, we lack people and we lack options. It’s clear.

“If we can get the right player that’s why we are actively looking at it. We are working on it, yes.”

Asked if he will have to wait until the summer to sign a striker, Arteta replied: “You have certain resources, the ability to recruit certain players, develop certain players, use certain players from the academy.

“It’s a balance of what we can do.”

Sesko is one of the best young strikers in Europe and he’s been in sensational form this season, grabbing 14 goals and three assists in his 26 appearances.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Arsenal are ‘closing in’ on Sesko as Arteta is making a ‘big push’ for this transfer ‘now’.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided a “better news” update on Sesko, who has “picked Arsenal over Man Utd and Chelsea”.

He said: “The good news for Arsenal is that they have a number of concrete summer targets so there is a logic of escalating the pursuit of some of them for January.

“It’s whether they’re feasible, these targets are difficult to get in the market.

“With Benjamin Sesko, some contact has been made with Leipzig to understand whether anything is possible.

“There’s no release cause in his new contract and the player is very keen on his own development to make sure he doesn’t rush a move.

“Even though Leipzig are out of the Champions League, they’re pushing in the cup and to qualify again next season.

“It’s not impossible but it’s difficult and they’ll want to protect the relationship with Leipzig if they’re to revisit it in the summer.

“The better news for Arsenal is that last summer when the project was pitched from Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United, Sesko picked Arsenal and then made a secondary choice of whether it was now or to stay at Leipzig.

“It’s going to take a crazy offer or be impossible in January because Leipzig’s position is very firm.”