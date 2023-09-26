Arsenal picked as ‘perfect destination’ for £60m Chelsea target after Arteta makes transfer demand

Arsenal have been picked out as the “perfect destination” for Brentford and England star Ivan Toney, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

Toney shone for Brentford last season as he scored 20 goals in his 33 Premier League appearances.

His form earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad but his career is on hold after breaching the Football Association’s betting regulations.

The striker was given a nine-month ban so he is not able to play for Brentford (or anyone else) until January 2024. He has recently returned to training and he is expected to leave the London outfit during the upcoming winter transfer window.

It was reported last week that will push for a move in January and Brentford have set their asking price at around £60m.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have all been linked with Toney but it is also being reported that Arsenal will move for the talented attacker as Mikel Arteta ‘wants to bring a proven goalscorer to his squad and to add a physical presence to his attack’.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has told TEAMtalk that “the Emirates would be the perfect destination” for Toney.

“Arsenal are going to be in the market for a number nine and Toney, if he’s available, is going to be very much in demand not just with Arsenal, but with all clubs.

“It’s pretty clear that Brentford understand the situation and Toney’s changed agents recently. All the signs and signals in the industry are that Toney could well be getting a big, big move – even if it’s not in January – then certainly in the summer.

“Arsenal will be interested; I’m absolutely sure they will be. It’s just whether they can afford him and whether they can win the race.”

Watts believes Arsenal “would be a hell of a lot stronger” if Toney is added to their squad and they are “more attractive” than Chelsea.

“Toney gives you that different option in the squad, and Arsenal would be a hell of a lot stronger for it,” Watts added.

“He is a 20-goals-a-season striker, he’s already proved that at Brentford but he does score a lot of goals from set piece situations. When you look at open play goals, it’s not a huge amount. He scores a lot of penalties and free kicks. Maybe that’s something he needs to work on. If he goes to a club like Arsenal and takes a step to the next level then he’d be able to do that.

“Arsenal are a much more attractive proposition than Chelsea right now. If you ask 100 people then 99 would give you the same response and it wouldn’t be Chelsea.”

