Arsenal legend Pires makes shock Arteta sack prediction: ‘There will definitely be a change’

Mikel Arteta could face the sack if he doesn't win the Premier League title.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be sacked at the end of the season if the Gunners don’t win the Premier League title, according to Robert Pires.

The Gunners missed out on winning the Premier League title to Liverpool last season as Arteta’s men finished runners-up for a third season in a row.

Arsenal ended up finishing ten points behind Liverpool last term but, in reality, the Reds had cantered to the title a couple of months before the end of the campaign.

This season could be their best chance of winning the title yet with Liverpool – who they are now two points behind after beating Newcastle United in injury time at St James’ Park – looking out of sorts.

Arsenal spent lots of money once again on eight new signings with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie all arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

And former Arsenal winger Pires reckons “there will definitely be a change on the bench” if Arteta fails to get the Gunners finishing in top spot this season.

Pires told Foot Mercato: “In my opinion, if Arsenal don’t win a trophy this year, the management will consider finding another coach.

“He’s been there for five years and unfortunately, the title has eluded him. What’s important for the fans is the championship.

“Money was spent in the summer transfer window. He made certain demands, which were met by the Arsenal board.

“If Arsenal don’t win the championship, I think there will definitely be a change on the bench.

“It’s not going to be easy because you have Liverpool, you have Man City who are there, Chelsea won’t be far behind. But I think Arsenal holds the cards and have the players to win the title.”

Arsenal invested a guaranteed £55m in Gyokeres this summer with another £8.7m in performance-related add-ons and the Sweden international has scored three goals in eight appearances in all competitions.

Analysing Gyokeres’ performances so far back in England, Pires added: “It’s not easy for him because he comes from a league where he was a serial scorer.

“He scored goal after goal in Portugal. Today, in the Premier League, the defenders you face are much tougher and much rougher than in the Portuguese league.

“So, it’s not easy. And then, well, Arsenal has this desire to be champion of England. So it’s not easy.”

