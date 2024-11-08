Arsenal: PL rivals ‘fear’ raid for Edu replacement but two ‘appreciated’ ex-Gunners ‘stand out’ most

According to reports, West Ham United ‘fear’ Arsenal may decide to raid their Premier League rivals for technical director Tim Steidten.

Arsenal are in the market for a new sporting director following Edu’s shock decision to leave the Premier League giants.

Edu has played a huge role in Arsenal’s rapid rise under head coach Mikel Arteta, but he has left to become a global head of football for Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also controls Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

The Gunners have a temporary successor in place and a report from The Telegraph claims Arsenal will take their time before deciding how to replace Edu.

The report also claims West Ham ‘fear’ Steidten ‘is in the running to replace Edu’, but this ‘would raise eyebrows given recent struggles at the London Stadium and concerns over underperforming signings’.

‘Arsenal will take their time before deciding how to replace Edu. While the decision has come as a surprise, the club are adamant it will not affect the way they operate as they already have a strong executive team in place. ‘There is little concern with the January transfer window looming that Arsenal’s plans will be affected and the club will rather take their time, especially if they are to consider external candidates.’

READ: Seven Arsenal signings made by Edu who could join Nottingham Forest include £106m flops



‘In saying that, it will also take time to extricate someone from a rival club if that is the way forward. ‘It is understood that if Arsenal or any other club made an offer to hire him, West Ham would still want him to stay.’

A move for Steidten is reportedly unlikely as Arsenal have their eye on two other candidates.

A report from Foot Mercato claims Arsenal are ‘stepping up’ their search for Edu’s replacement, with former players Tomas Rosicky and Per Mertesacker identified as possible targets.

Czech Republic international Rosicky made just short of 250 appearances for Arsenal in his ten years with the English club. Since retiring, he has returned to boyhood club Sparta Prague and has been their sporting director since 2017.

Mertesacker finished his playing career at Arsenal and has been their Academy manager since 2017. He also regularly appears as a pundit on German TV.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Why do Arsenal fans still support Mikel Arteta? They ‘can’t fathom how ridiculous’ that question is

👉 Premier League benchwarmers who deserve a chance: (Nearly) one per club

👉 Insider reacts to Arteta ‘fight’ for Arsenal job as he becomes ‘a victim of his own success’

The report claims.