Arsenal ‘planning new attempt’ to sign top Arteta target with Gunners star ‘likely to leave’

Arsenal will try to sign a midfielder capable of walking straight into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The Gunners have been linked with a host of midfield players in recent months with Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season and Thomas Partey likely to be sold.

They spent £100million on Declan Rice last summer but it feels like Arteta’s midfield is incomplete due to Partey’s injury problems.

A fantastic player when fit, the Ghanaian international rarely is, despite joining the Premier League club with a fantastic injury record back in 2020.

Partey has only played four times in the Premier League this season due to a groin injury sustained in the early months of 2023/24, while a hamstring issue has kept him out since November.

Arteta did not have the funds at his disposal to bring in a central midfielder in the winter transfer window, but that did not stop the rumours from circulating.

Arsenal tried to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa in the 2022 summer transfer window and have been linked with the Brazilian ever since.

Another player who the Gunners are reportedly keen on signing is Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

MAILBOX: Arsenal ‘criticised more’ than others as ‘identical pattern’ of pundit slams emerges

It is believed that Zubimendi has a £51m release clause in his contract, which is a pretty tidy fee for a player of his quality.

He is a player who operates in the No. 6 role and if he is signed, will likely push Rice a bit further up the pitch.

Luiz is still reportedly on Arteta’s radar and according to a report from CaughtOffside, Arsenal are ‘planning a new attempt in the summer to convince him to embrace their project’.

This fresh attempt will come two years after Aston Villa rejected several bids from the Gunners, with the player thought to be open to the move at the time.

Zubimendi is also ‘highly appreciated by Arteta’, who has been ‘following him for some time’.

There is lots of interest in the Spanish midfielder, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool ‘all circling’.

Arsenal’s interest in the two players comes with Arteta eager to add ‘a player who can join in the starting line-up and be a pillar alongside Rice’.

The report also claims that Partey ‘is likely to leave’ the club at the end of the season, with the former Atletico Madrid man ‘willing to say goodbye to Arsenal in June’.

There are ‘several names’ on Arteta’s midfield wishlist but it is Zubimendi and Luiz who are the ‘hot names’ the Spanish manager is looking at.

READ NEXT: 1) Arsenal, 14) Man United, 20) Everton – it’s the Premier League mood rankings