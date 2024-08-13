Arsenal players ‘aren’t listening’ to Arteta as ‘stupid’ pickpocket method is torn to shreds

It’s fair to say that Steve Nicol isn’t a fan of some of Mikel Arteta’s unconventional motivation tactics as he claims the Arsenal players aren’t listening to him.

The Spanish coach has made huge strides forward over the last few years at Arsenal and he will aim to topple Man City in this upcoming campaign.

Arsenal have added to their squad over the summer with the signings of David Raya and Riccardo Calafioriup until this point.

Tactically, Arteta is considered one of the best managers in the Premier League, but he certainly has some unconventional methods when it comes to motivating his team.

It was recently revealed that Arteta hired professional pickpockets and set them to work during a team dinner.

At the end of the meal, Arteta then asked his players to empty their pockets and many of them were missing valuables as the professional pickpockets had gone unnoticed within the squad.

The Arsenal boss used this as a chance to teach his squad a lesson to be ‘alert and prepared’ at all times.

This isn’t the first time that Arteta has used an unconventional method to tap into his squad. From using olive trees and lightbulbs to playing the noise of the Anfield crowd during training, Arteta often deploys these sorts of exercises.

While Arteta will no doubt see the benefits of using these techniques, Nicol isn’t convinced that the squad is taking much notice.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Why Arsenal don’t ‘have to’ win the league and how Ten Hag could be sacked by Christmas

👉 Arsenal reject offer for outcast who is ‘ready to quit’ as Euro giants remain ‘optimistic’ about deal

👉 Arsenal lack ‘special’ forward to beat Man City as Carragher predicts top six after Ten Hag sack claim

“You don’t add that nonsense at the end of being alive all the time, unless you are serious,” Nicol told ESPN.

“Light bulbs and all that nonsense. Are you being serious?

“I tell you what has worked, they have spent a lot of money on players, that’s what has worked. How about he has spent a lot of money on good players?

“Do you think when Arteta is walking around the dressing room and he has one of the coaches six yards behind him? Do you think the players are listening to what he is saying? They aren’t. They are sitting there going ‘what’s going on here?’ Stupid!”

Arteta will be hoping that his unconventional techniques can spur his side on to win the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners kick off their Premier League campaign this weekend with a home fixture against Wolves.

More: Arsenal | Mikel Arteta | Premier League