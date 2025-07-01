According to reports, Arsenal are plotting a move to beat Newcastle United in the race to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

23-year-old Elanga left Manchester United to join Forest for around £15m ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and he has proven an inspired signing for the Premier League outfit.

Elanga has 33 goal involvements in 82 appearances for Nottm Forest over the past two seasons and he is attracting interest from several clubs after helping them qualify for next season’s Europa League.

The talented winger has been heavily linked with Newcastle over the past year and they recently failed with a £45m bid for the winger, who is reportedly valued at around £60m.

The Magpies have already missed out on Joao Pedro to Chelsea and they also face missing out on Elanga amid interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners are closing in on their first four signings and once these deals are completed, they will remain in the market for a new striker and winger at least.

The Gunners are said to be plotting a hijack on Newcastle for Elanga, with The Boot Room claiming they are ‘considering a move’ for the Forest standout.

‘Elanga has been on the radar of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa this summer. His camp have had contact with other clubs, aside from just Newcastle. ‘In terms of Arsenal, sporting director Andrea Berta has been doing work on all of Rodrygo, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Mohammed Kudus. But it’s understood that Elanga is also someone who Arsenal appreciate, even if the club have not made any moves thus far.’

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli could make way for another winger, with journalist Ben Jacobs confirming he is an option for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Jacobs explained: “Gabriel Martinelli is one option for Al-Nassr if they fail to land Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

“Arsenal are not actively looking to sell, and have started exploratory extension talks. However, Nassr believe a big offer could change their mind.

“Nassr expected to seek clarity from Diaz first as to whether he is open to Saudi before advancing on other targets.”

Martinelli has also attracted interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after he was criticised for his sub-par performances during the 2024/25 campaign. A recent report claimed sporting director Andre Berta has sent a ‘clear’ message’ to the Brazil international.