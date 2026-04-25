According to reports, Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva this summer.

Silva‘s current Man City contract is due to expire at the end of this campaign and it has already been confirmed that he will move elsewhere ahead of next season.

Silva has been sensational for Man City this season, so his exit will be a blow for the Premier League leaders and he will not be short of options for his next move.

FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with Silva over the past few years, while a potential move to the Saudi Pro League has also been mooted.

However, Arsenal have now emerged as a potential suitor, with head coach Mikel Arteta previously working with Silva at the Etihad.

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According to a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider, Arteta is ‘plotting a swoop’ to land Silva as he ‘admires’ the midfielder, but this deal has been deemed unlikely.

O’Rourke explained: “I think it’s more likely he moves abroad. I don’t think it would go down very well at Manchester City if Silva was to leave and to go to Arsenal.

“That would be a sensational transfer if that was to happen.

“Obviously, Mikel Arteta knows all about Bernardo Silva having worked with him, but yeah, I don’t see any chance of him making the move to the Emirates.”

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Man Utd transfer will “never happen”

Barcelona love a free transfer, so a move there feels pretty likely for Silva at this point.

And another move that will “never happen” is a switch to Man Utd, with club legend Nicky Butt explaining why he does not think he would suit playing for the Red Devils.

“He’s a player that everyone would like,” Butt told Paddy Power.

“He looks like a likeable team-mate that everyone loves. He’s a phenomenal, phenomenal footballer. Looks like a really good human being as well.”

“Any football club in the world that wants someone like that on their books, it’ll never happen, coming to Man Utd. He’s got too much respect for Man City to do that.

“I don’t even think he’d fit into the system of Man Utd’s play. And with Bruno in his position, you can’t play them both in the same team, can you.”

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