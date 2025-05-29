Manchester United legend Gary Neville has told Arsenal that they “have to be on a podium” next season as he told the club which trophy they “need” to win.

Arsenal have now finished second in the Premier League in each of the last three seasons. They also made good progress in the Champions League this term, reaching the semi-finals before being dumped out by Paris Saint-Germain.

But the final step to silverware is eluding them. Manager Mikel Arteta has only won the FA Cup since he took charge of the Gunners in late 2019.

Arsenal know they need to go a step further, and Neville has told them while they don’t need to hear it, they can’t fail again next year.

“To be fair, I don’t think you need to give Mikel Arteta a message. He’s a smart guy, he’s a good coach, he’s built a good squad there. They just haven’t got over the line. I think the message that came out of Arsenal… I don’t need to say it because they said it themselves at the end of the season on the pitch,” Neville told GOAL.

“Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in an interview with Sky, then Odegaard as captain and Arteta spoke to the fans. They said quite clearly it’s not good enough.

“We want it today to be about a title, a celebration, and it’s not. We haven’t won a trophy again, and we need to win silverware, and we need to come back next season and do it. So that’s what they were in their words. I don’t need to say it for them.

“We can’t be sat here in 12 months doing another interview where we’re talking about a team that’s nearly achieved again. We have to talk about a team that’s won. You have to win if you’re Arsenal Football Club.

“I’m not sat here as a player who won a lot of trophies saying that every team has to win, but if you’re Arsenal Football Club, if you’re Liverpool Football Club, you have to win trophies. If you’re Manchester United, you have to win trophies.

“That’s the expectation. It’s never going to fall away. Anything less than that has to be deemed as not quite achieving what you set out to do. So in 12 months’ time, Arsenal have to be on a podium with a medal around the neck while still competing for the Premier League title.

“If it’s going to be an FA Cup or a European title or a League Cup that they’re going to win, they have to still be right at the very top, close to wherever the league title winners are going to be. Or preferably, you want to be the title winners. That’s the trophy you need.”

