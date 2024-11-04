Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Mikel Arteta should “gamble on signing Paul Pogba” from Juventus.

Pogba is free to resume training in January and is eligible to play in March having had his four-year doping ban reduced to 18 months following an appeal.

The Frenchman re-joined Juventus in the summer of 2022 after six years at Man Utd, who signed him from the Italian giants for a world-record £89million fee after letting him leave for nothing four years prior.

It appears that Juventus have no intention of reintegrating Pogba into the first-team squad, increasing the possibility of a January transfer.

The Old Lady are reportedly willing to let the 31-year-old leave on a free transfer and could reach a mutual termination of his contract.

Speaking after his appeal was reduced, Pogba said: “Where would I like to play? On the pitch! I would love to be on the pitch! Any pitch. First Juventus, I want to start training with team-mates. It’s tough training alone – it passes by yourself! The main focus is to get back training and fit, to be on the pitch and do what I love.

“First of all, I am at Juventus under contract. I will see what they are thinking and the vision. My vision is to show I am a footballer. A new Paul Pogba with the same qualities. I am still ready.”

Arsenal have been thrown in the mix as a potential – and unrealistic – next club for the World Cup winner and former Gunners midfielder Petit thinks they should “gamble” on him.

“Paul Pogba will become a free transfer at 32 years old,” Petit said last week. “I can’t remember the last time I saw him smiling.

“Pogba wants revenge, he wants to prove to himself and fans around the world that he’s not finished yet. France’s team have missed him.

“He’s apparently working very hard to get back to match fitness. I know Pogba’s personality, I know he’ll do anything to come back on the pitch.

“Honestly, Arsenal should gamble on signing Paul Pogba. He will give everything on the pitch. It will take him a few weeks to get fully fit, but he will be so eager to wash his name.

“There is a motivation that is priceless to a manager like Mikel Arteta. Pogba fits the Arsenal midfield perfectly, he’s tall, strong and very creative.

“We all know how good a happy Pogba is, he needs love and to be given confidence, I think Arteta and Arsenal can offer this to him.”

He is not the first ex-Arsenal player to endorse this move. Last month, Bacary Sagna claimed Pogba would thrive in the Gunners’ young squad.

“It would be great – he has experience; he loves to play with young players around him – that is when he is most efficient,” he said.

“Arsenal have a young, fresh team, and I see him performing in an Arsenal shirt. He will get love from their fans.”