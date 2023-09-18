‘The new Paul Pogba’ at Arsenal is ‘seriously considering’ January exit with Brazilian replacement lined up

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is weighing up a January transfer amid interest from Serie A side Juventus, according to reports.

The Gunners brought in Declan Rice over the summer transfer window with the England international taking Partey’s place in Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Partey has started three of Arsenal’s first five matches at right-back but Ben White was restored in that position in the Gunners’ 3-1 win over Manchester United before the international break.

The Ghana international will also be out until after the October international break, dealing a blow to his chances of competing to win his place back.

And now Italian publication Calciomercato claims that Partey is ‘seriously considering’ a January exit with Juventus interested in signing him.

The report adds that ‘the new Paul Pogba arrives from the Premier League’ and that he would be the ‘ideal reinforcement’ for the Serie A giants in the winter.

And now Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola claims that Arsenal are among the European clubs ‘analysing’ a potential deal for Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

The 17-year-old is having a breakthrough season at Corinthians with the Brazilian midfielder making seven starts in the top flight.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea are also interested and the Gunners are warned that they will have to pay in excess of €23m after Premier League rivals Chelsea had a bid turned down for that much in the summer.

New Arsenal midfielder Rice has been a hit since joining in a huge deal from West Ham but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has someone else in mind for signing of the summer.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I just want to touch on Declan Rice, because the feeling is that the player is super happy at Arsenal. He had many possibilities this summer, but he is very happy with his choice to join Arsenal.

“Manchester City made a very important proposal, but Rice decided to join Arsenal, and now the feeling between the player and the club is super positive – Arsenal believe that Rice is going to be an important player for them for many years.

“Rice is also very happy with the manager Mikel Arteta, his teammates, with the project – the feeling is excellent between Rice and Arsenal.

“While I think Rice is undoubtedly one of the signings of the summer, I was expecting players like him and Dominik Szoboszlai to reach a high level, but to be honest I have perhaps been most impressed by Moussa Diaby’s start at Aston Villa

“Diaby has impressed me because the timing to adapt to Premier League football was sensational: he looks perfect for English football, and it was fantastic work by Unai Emery in convincing Diaby to join, as he was close to a move to Saudi.”