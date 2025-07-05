According to reports, Arsenal have moved into ‘pole position’ in the race to sign Brazil international Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid.

The Gunners are busy working on signings after enduring a disappointing campaign in 2024/25, finishing second in the Premier League for a third straight year and failing to end their trophy drought.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made one signing as they have paid around £5m to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, while recent reports have also indicated that they are closing in on Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.

Once these deals are completed, the north London outfit will remain in the market for a striker, winger, attacking midfielder and centre-back.

Regarding their chase for a winger, recent reports have indicated that Real Madrid star Rodrygo is among their leading targets after he dropped in the pecking order last season.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Rodrygo, with three factors to have a decisive role in his future.

“What’s going on between Arsenal and Rodrygo Goes? I can confirm Arsenal’s position. It’s very clear. Arsenal love him,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Eze to Arsenal and Watkins to Man Utd: Best of the rest reassigned to Premier League big boys



“At the moment, there’s no concrete negotiations, not even a bid. Why? Because he’s very expensive and everything for Rodrygo will be decided after the Club World Cup.

“Real Madrid will speak to Rodrygo’s camp in the next few days to clarify the situation. Remember, he will only leave if the player decides to do so. Otherwise, Real Madrid are not desperate to sell Rodrygo.

“For Arsenal, it will depend on the price and the financial package. At the moment, it’s still very early stages.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Barca boost for Rashford? Arsenal could sign six players

👉 Arsenal all over summer 2025’s most tempting release clauses as Williams, Eze linked

👉 Arsenal in ‘decisive’ Viktor Gyokeres ‘attack’ as Sporting Lisbon set two routes to £69m green light

The Boot Room’s Graeme Bailey, meanwhile, say Arsenal are ‘in pole position’ for Rodrygo, with sporting director Andrea Berta ‘aware that a deal in the region of £70m to £75m would be required to land him, something that is acceptable’ to the Gunners.

It is also noted that Berta has ‘been informed that Rodrygo will confirm with Real his desire to leave once Madrid return from the Club World Cup and that the player will look to sort out his future as soon as possible’.

Bailey has also insisted that the Gunners are not in a “blind chase” for Rodrygo.

“I am told Andrea Berta made Rodrygo one of his top targets months ago, he recognised very early the situation that was emerging around him,” Bailey told The Boot Room.

“Rodrygo’s team have engaged with him throughout. This isn’t a blind chase by Berta and Arsenal, they have done a lot of work on him.

“He is not their only target, but the chances of landing him have been increasing every month since Berta first had contact.

“But as we have seen with the striker hunt, Arsenal are not focusing on one option. They also realise that a player of Rodrygo’s quality will be wanted elsewhere, but they firmly believe they can compete with any club for any player.”