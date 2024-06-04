According to reports, Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko amid interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Gunners are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window after they narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sesko to Arsenal?

One of their priorities will be to sign a new striker. Germany international Kai Havertz surpassed expectations to enjoy a strong debut season at the Emirates but a new signing is likely with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah being linked with moves elsewhere.

Arsenal have been linked with several potential targets but it’s being reported that Sesko has emerged as their favourite option.

The 21-year-old scored 14 goals in his 31 Bundesliga appearances during his debut campaign for RB Leipzig in 2023/24. He is likely to leave this summer as there is a £55m release clause in his contract.

Sesko has also attracted interest from Premier League rivals with Chelsea plotting a hijack, but a report from The Athletic claims ‘the feeling among other clubs is that if he is to move then Arsenal are in pole position to sign him’.

Regarding players they could ‘look to sell’ this summer, the report adds.

‘There are some players whose lack of game-time demonstrates they are on the periphery — the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Aaron Ramsdale. Those who were out on loan last season, such as Albert Sambi Lokonga or Kieran Tierney, are also likely to depart.

‘There is another category — those who remain part of Arteta’s plans, but who could be available if the right offer arrives. This includes Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey and even Gabriel Jesus.’

Football Insider meanwhile suggests Arsenal ‘plan to sell unhappy’ defender Zinchenko, who is not satisfied ‘after falling down the pecking order behind both Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu’.

‘It is believed Zinchenko wants regular first-team football moving forward. ‘Arsenal paid a reported initial fee of £30million plus £2million in add-ons to land the Ukraine international in 2022. ‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the Gunners want to recoup as much of that outlay as possible to sanction a deal. ‘It is believed the versatile defender is being monitored by multiple elite clubs, with Bayern Munich currently being strongly linked with a move for Zinchenko.’

