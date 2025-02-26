Arsenal in ‘pole position’ over Real Madrid in pursuit of ‘world-class’ star

Arsenal are said to be favourites to secure a move for one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders this summer.

The Gunners recruited Mikel Merino in the summer to bolster their engine room but with Thomas Partey and Jorginho set to leave at the end of the season, further replenishment is needed.

While all the talk in recent weeks has surrounded their striker woes following their title race fall-off, there will likely be an attacking signing alongside a midfield addition.

According to the Spanish outlet AS, Arsenal have a transfer advantage over Real Madrid in their plan to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a ‘great supporter’ of the move having been in contact with the player since last summer and Madrid is said to be aware of Arsenal’s current standing. Los Blancos remain interested in a potential deal but conceded that the Gunners are in ‘pole position’ as it stands.

Previously, reports revealed that Arsenal was close to agreeing on a move in the January window for Zubimendi, who has a well-documented release clause worth £52.5million and despite the deal being ‘virtually completed‘ the deal never materialised.

Multiple clubs are said to be interested including Manchester City and Bayern Munich and the summer window will likely see a transfer scramble for his services, a year on from when Liverpool nearly completed a deal.

He has already been given high praise from a current Arsenal star in Merino, a former midfield partner of Zubimendi. When speaking to the Guardian about his time in Spain, he labelled his fellow Spaniard as ‘world-class’ and the prospect of the two linking up at the Emirates Stadium is hugely promising for Arteta.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365…

👉 ‘Appalling’ Arsenal performer criticised for ‘not being good enough’ as ‘flicks and scoop passes’ blasted

👉 Liverpool humble Arsenal ‘process’ as Arne Slot strengthens long-term Mikel Arteta doubts

👉Former Arsenal striker tips Premier League manager to replace Arteta: ‘Need something like that’

Arsenal’s transfer objectives outside of Zubimendi

While Zubimendi remains a key target, it is clear that a striker will be sourced in the summer following the injuries to both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz which have ruled them out for the rest of the current season.

The absence of Bukayo Saka has shined a light on their lack of firepower up top and several potential candidates have been linked with a signing – and we even saw Arsenal submit an offer for Ollie Watkins in the January window which was promptly rejected.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko was consistently linked with a move but Arsenal are said to be focused on Watkins once again in the summer as they aim to add at least two attacking signings to bolster their frontline.

Another attacker linked is Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams who was a key target in the summer but recent news claims that Barcelona have reignited their interest for a potential summer move given his £48million release clause that is available.