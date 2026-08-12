According to the player’s agent, Arsenal are currently in “pole position” to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Christian Kofane.

So far this summer, the Gunners have made four signings, having landed Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis, Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier.

But the north London outfit will not finish there, with it reported that they remain in the market for a top-level winger and centre-back to fill the void left by the injured William Saliba.

It has also been suggested that Mikel Arteta‘s side could sign a new striker, partly because Gabriel Jesus could leave before this transfer window closes.

Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz are really good strikers, but they are not at the top level, so there is certainly room for improvement in this department for Arsenal.

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Julian Alvarez has been mooted as a leading option for this position, but Arsenal are also linked with Kofane.

20-year-old Kofane enjoyed a breakout campaign for Bayer Leverkusen last season, having contributed five goals and four assists in the Bundesliga.

Now, Kofane’s agent, Eric Depolo, is doing all he can to get his client a move to the Premier League.

After recently stating that Everton are leading the race for Kofane, our colleagues at TEAMtalk understand that the Toffees have looked at him but have decided against making a move.

Now, Depolo has upped the ante, stating on Daily Arsenal that Arsenal are in “pole position” to sign Kofane in a statement that is utter waffle from start to finish.

Christian Kofane to be Arsenal’s “top striker for the next ten years”…?

“Yes, Arsenal’s interest is genuine,” Eric Depolo told Daily Arsenal.

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“The manager [Mikel Arteta] likes him very much.

“I think it is too early to say [which club is leading the race].

“But due to the fact that the player speaks Spanish, like Mikel Arteta, and that William Saliba is originally from Cameroon, I would say Arsenal are in pole position.

“There is contact between me and Arsenal. But their focus right now is to win the league – from there everything will start moving.

“He is a €100m [£85m] player. With Kofane, Arsenal will have a top striker for the next ten years.”

It is worth noting that Kofane has since laughed off these comments.

“No, that didn’t reach me. My agent apparently spoke to one or two people. I myself didn’t have any contact with anyone,” Kofane told Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger on his agent’s comments.

On Depolo saying Kofane is worth £85m, he added: “Wow. No, I didn’t know that.

“You clearly don’t know me: I don’t concern myself with social media and things like that.”

He continued: “No. My agent can say whatever he wants, and the media can say whatever they want about it. I’m here to play football.”

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