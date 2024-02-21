‘I’m convinced that we’ll beat Arsenal’ – Porto star gives a ‘guarantee’ to supporters

Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez is “convinced” that the Portuguese side will “beat Arsenal” in their Champions League last-16 clash.

The Gunners are back in the Champions League for the first time in seven years and it has been 14 years since they progressed past this stage of the competition.

Arsenal are firm favourites to beat Porto over the two legs with Sergio Conceicao’s side currently third in the Portuguese top flight.

Porto host the Gunners at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday night in the first leg and Gonzalez couldn’t be more confident of a victory.

The Porto midfielder said: “I’m convinced we’ll get through. Those who aren’t FC Porto fans don’t believe that, but I’m convinced that we’ll beat Arsenal at home and that we’ll go to London to play them. What I can guarantee is that we’re going to fight every minute of both games and give everything.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was also speaking to the press ahead of the match, he added on the match: “They (the players) know that we have not been in the competition for seven years.

READ MORE: Predicting every Premier League club’s next manager: Arteta to Manchester City, Simeone at Newcastle

“Obviously some of them were here and they know the story and they know that what happened in the past is irrelevant, it is the challenge and ambition that we have now to go through.”

When asked if a mental block had seen them fail to progress past the last-16 stage so many times, Arteta replied: “Someone called (Lionel) Messi was another obstacle as well!

“And Bayern Munich that we faced twice. This competition is what it is. Individual quality is extremely important. It comes down to details and you need your players at your best when the occasion arises.”

Arsenal are going well in the Premier League and cruised through their Champions League group, winning four of their games and progressing as group winners with a game to spare.

Arteta added: “We don’t have the experience, that’s the reality – 95 per cent of these players haven’t played this competition, they haven’t played the last 16.

“I haven’t (managed at this stage). But they have so much energy and enthusiasm to play well and that’s our desire and how we’re going to play the game.

“It’s great. We have earned the right to be here. It’s been seven years since we’ve been at the top table for these kind of matches and 14 years since we were able to go to the next stage.

“That’s the challenge. We know what is ahead of us, but we are very excited to face it and to go for it with full belief, that’s for sure.”

One added incentive is the fact that Wembley will host the Champions League final this year, the Arsenal boss continued: “It should be incredible to have that feeling to lift that cup, in London, the first of June. It is there.

“It is in our minds. It is a dream, but there are a lot of things you have to earn the right to do before that and tomorrow we have a big obstacle ahead of us. We are really looking forward to it.”